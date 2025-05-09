Major nature conservation milestones in Ireland’s northwest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD has announced the purchase of one of the area’s most prolific corncrake breeding sites on the Belmullet peninsula.

The site, 5.75ha in size, provides the perfect habitat for Corncrake; including protection and a sustainable food source.

Minister O'Sullivan said “This site was a mushroom factory, it’s now a Corncrake factory. It maintains 25% of the local corncrake population, and is of huge, strategic importance to the survival of the species. By purchasing the site, we’re making a further commitment to protect it. The site lends itself well to research and education due to location, road access and scale, and will enhance conservation management already underway.

“Over the past five years, the Corncrake population has increased by 35%, and here in Mayo the population has doubled. These impressive results are testament to the collaboration here on the Mullet Peninsula between farmers, landowners, Corncrake LIFE and the NPWS. It has become a model for community-focused nature conservation, and I’m delighted that this important work will continue once the project comes to an end.”

Ciara Carberry (NPWS), Denis Strong (NPWS) and John Carey (Corncrake LIFE)

A special event was held to launch the Natura Communities initiative, hosted by the Wild Atlantic Nature Project, and attended by Minister of State at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, Alan Dillon TD, the European Commission along with local community partners.

Minister Dillon said: “Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to preserving Ireland's natural heritage. The acquisition of the corncrake breeding site on the Belmullet peninsula and the launch of the Natura Communities Initiative are testaments to our dedication to conservation.

“By working together with local communities, farmers, and environmental organisations, we are not only protecting vital habitats but also ensuring a sustainable future for our biodiversity.

“These efforts highlight the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and demonstrate our resolve to safeguard our natural environment for generations to come.”

Corncrake LIFE Project Team: Caitriona Ní Cheallaigh, John Carey, Julie Kearney, Patrick Fitzmaurice, Jone Ugarteburu and Liam Loftus

In paying tribute to the Wild Atlantic Nature project, which won the European Commission’s Natura 2000 ‘Working together for nature’ award last year, Minister O’Sullivan added: “Collaboration is key to dealing with complex environmental issues, and has contributed to the success of all three LIFE projects. Recognition from the European Commission through this Award should encourage us to continue with this approach.

“All over Ireland, I’ve seen the efforts by farmers and local communities to protect and conserve nature, while providing a future for themselves and their families. Through the creation of locally-led nature conservation projects that deliver good employment opportunities, we can open up possibilities for positive change.”

The Natura Communities initiative aims to improve the conservation status in the Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) network of blanket bogs, a priority habitat under the EU Habitats Directive. The project is led by Wild Atlantic Nature, and focuses on 35 Natura 2000 sites in the northwest of Ireland, working with farmers, landowners, policy-makers and others to deliver solutions that benefit local communities and the environment.

The LIFE Programme is the EU’s funding instrument for the environment and climate action. In Mayo, the NPWS leads three LIFE projects (Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP, Corncrake LIFE and LIFE on Machair) partnering with other bodies to protect and restore Europe’s nature in the areas of biodiversity, habitats and species.

Corncrake, picture NPWS.

Minister O’Sullivan also commended a project at Annagh Marsh managed by the LIFE on Machair project, which aims to restore some of Europe’s most unique coastal habitats and protect breeding waders and pollinators. The significant NPWS funded nest protection fence was replaced and upgraded in collaboration with LIFE on Machair, Birdwatch Ireland and the landowners to conserve the unique Machair habitat, known for breeding wader birds and pollinators. The LIFE on Machair project has involved significant community engagement with over 300 farmers, schools and community groups working with the project.

Minister O’Sullivan said: “These special coastal grasslands hold enormous biodiversity value. Collaborative approaches like these are the best way to deliver real and enduring results for nature that are good for people as well as wildlife.”

Niall Ó Donnchú, NPWS director general said: “LIFE Projects have been essential in supporting strong community engagement and incentivising nature conservation at community level. These projects are helping us to meet our obligations at European level, but also to build capacity in NPWS to undertake our conservation work with a strong spirit of partnership.”