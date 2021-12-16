Man dies following crash involving tractor and two cars

Shortly before 8.20pm on 14 December, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.

“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the scene of the tragedy on the Lough Fea Road

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time, and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.”