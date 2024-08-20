Marts: Fat ewes selling to £210 at Gortin Mart, lighter lambs to £118
Lambs
A Carson £140/27kg £135/27kg E McVeigh £135/25.5kg £118/22kg J Rankin £134/24.5kg S Pauley £132/25kg S McAleer £132/26kg M Loughran £130/25kg A Fleming £129/25kg S Pauley £128/24kg N Thom £127/24kg S Conway £126.50/25kg P Keenan£125/24kg J Doherty £125/24kg M McCormack £123/24kg A Whelan £122.50/23kg S Allen £122/24kg D Gallen £122/23.5kg J O'Hagan £121.50/23kg J Moss £121/22.5kg £120/23.5kg N Laughlin £120/23kg J McCrea £120/23kg J Colhoun £119/23.5kg S Wilson £119/23kg A Sloane £118/20kg £114/21kg £110/20kg P Hegarty £118/22kg Meadowbrook Farm £116.50/21.5kg S Kerlin £116/21.5kg W McElmurray £116/21.5kg and W Lees £109.50/20.5kg.
Ewes
V Keenan £210 £184 K Hunter £200 £168 S Porter £200 £136 G Gibson £172 J McFarland £165 £148 K Hamilton £161 L Forbes £152 S Hawkes £148 S McAleer £148 S Hamilton £145 W Wilson £142 £131 I Bruce £138 D Gallen £134 J McCay £134 S Hawkes £130 J McCrea £130 D McQuaid £128 L Lennon £128 H Lynch £123 D Gallen £120 J Doherty £120 A Whelan £120 R McPhillimy £118 R Cooke £118 J O'Hagan £116 and S McCulla £116.
