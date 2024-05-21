Marts: More record prices at Gortin Mart, fat ewes topping at £238
Lambs
Kenneth Hopper £204/30kg, B Montague £202/32.5kg S Robinson £191/28.5kg C Caldwell £188/30kg F McEldowney £188/30kg D McCulla £186/30kg J McFarlane £184/25kg J Millar £180/25.5kg F McEldowney £180/27kg P Gallagher £178/29kg D McCullough £175/32kg M King £171/24kg S Kelly £170/32.5kg H Robinson £170/25kg K Hunter £168/22kg J Kelly £168/25.5kg W McLaughlin £167/26.5kg I Frazer £164/22.5kg R Smyth £159/21.5kg H Wilson £153/21.5kg K Thompson £150/21.5kg and D Ward £150/22kg.
Ewes
S Rosborough £238 £184 £178 £175 N McIlwaine £220 £202 £202 £168 R Cooke £204 K Hunter £200 £184 J Browne £200 J Foster £198 £190 R Bowden £192 £184 K Condy £190 H Wilson £186 D McCulla £184 C Caldwell £182 J McFarlane £180 K McMullin £180 J Fulton £172 W McDermott £170 S Robinson £170 and D McReynolds £168.
