An entry of 1050 sheep in Markethill on Monday 10th June sold in a noticeably firmer trade for spring lambs.

Cull ewe trade remained similar to previous weeks.

The 620 spring lambs sold in an excellent demand with good quality light lambs selling from 730-762p/k for 13 lambs at 23.3k at £177.50 from a Tynan producer, followed by 760p/k for 20.8k at £158 from a Dungannon farmer.

Heavy lambs sold up to 725p/k for 24k at £174, followed by 709p/k for 26 lambs, 25.6k at £181.50 from a Poyntzpass producer.

All good quality heavy lambs from 660 – 708p/k with the average price of heavy lambs increased by £8 per head on the week.

The 420 cull ewes sold in a firm trade with fleshed ewes from £150 - £220, plainer ewes from £80 - £130 each.

Light spring lambs

Tynan producer 23.3k £177.50 762p/k: Dungannon producer 20.8k £158 760p/k: Cullyhanna producer 22.8k £173 759p/k: Armagh producer 20.7k £156.50 756p/k: Loughgall producer 21.9k £165.50 756p/k: Keady producer 19.4k £146 753p/k: Dungannon producer 21k £158 752p/k: Derrynoose producer 23k £173 752p/k: Newry producer 22.2k £166.50 750p/k and Kilkeel producer 21.2k £159 750p/k.

Heavy lambs