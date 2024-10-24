Marts: Outstanding trade with store lambs in great demand at Armoy Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat lambs sold to £145, stores to £121, breeding ewes sold to £150, ewe lambs to £148 and fat ewes to £150.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
John McKeague, Ballycastle, 33kgs £145. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £142. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 25kgs £140. C Gallagher, Martinstown, 25kgs £140. TE and AG Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £140. Ryan Welsh, Portrush, 25kgs £138. Eamon Kerr, Martinstown, 28kgs £137. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 25kgs £137. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 23kgs £137. Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, 24kgs £135. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 23kgs £135. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs £133. AJ Murphy, Cushendun, 23kgs £130.
Store lambs
M McKendry, Glenbush, 9 Texel, £121. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 21 Texel, £121. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 10, Crossbreds £120. H Duffin, Cargan, 9 Suffolk, £119.50. Tom Carson, Ballymoney, 7 Suffolk, £119. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 6 Texel, £116. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 13 Texel, £114.50. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 8 Texel, £115.50, 10, £114. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 40 Crossbred, £112. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 17, Texel, £111. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 17 Texel, £111. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 31 Crossbred, £104.50. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 13 Suffolk, £105. Dessie McMullan, Glenariffe, 23 Crossbred, £101.50.
Ewe lambs
Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Mules, 11, £148, 10, £148, 12, £146, 10, £142, 12, £136. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 10, Mules, £120. H Duffin, Cargan, 9, Suffolk, £119.50. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 11, Blackface, £139. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 6 Charollais, £131.
Hoggets
R Kerr, Bushmills, Texel, hoggets, £150. Frank Kelly, Draperstown, Blackface hoggets, 11, £144, 11, £136, 11, £134, 11, £130. Omagh producer, 5 Blackface, hoggets, £142.
Fat ewes
W McKinely, Armoy, Texel, £150. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, Texel, £146. S Elliott, Armoy, Dorset, £142. Jas Kirkpatrick, Texel, £134. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £124. K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Texel, £120. Sam Lyle, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £118. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, Suffolk, £116.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.