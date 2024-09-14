Measures needed to protect NI from bluetongue, says agri reps

​The Northern Ireland agriculture industry is calling for immediate preventative measures to safeguard the region from bluetongue (BTV-3) and urging everyone in the farming community to take heed of the seriousness of the disease.

In the space of a week, cases in Britain have risen to 46 and are rapidly surging across Europe.

To minimise the risk of transmission, the following actions are being called for immediately:

- Halt or pause live animal imports from continental Europe: While current import requirements may be met, the risk of BTV-3 transmission remains high.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

The agri industry strongly urge that all imports of live animals (cattle, sheep and camelids) from continental Europe be suspended or paused until the situation is under control.

- Avoid rest periods in Great Britain: Any imports from outside of continental Europe that involve rest periods within GB should be avoided to reduce the risk of BTV-3 spread from infected regions.

- Increased vigilance and reporting: Farmers and livestock owners must be vigilant for signs and symptoms of BTV-3, including fever, swelling, and lesions in affected animals, particularly sheep. – Awareness of the clinical signs needs to be promoted.

Any suspected cases must be reported immediately to DAERA or your PVP, and all advice regarding notifiable diseases should be strictly followed.

- Clear communication: The government need to be transparent around preparation and plans, and communicate the action that is being taken to safeguard the agri industry and provide confidence for NI farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the Northern Ireland agri industry, UFU president, William Irvine, said: “So far we have managed to prevent bluetongue from entering NI, but the serious risk that it now poses to our industry is substantial and further action needs to be taken immediately.

“If bluetongue reaches the region, it could lead to severe restrictions on live animal trade and germinal products, financial losses, and create long-lasting damage to farming livelihoods.”

“The indirect impact of bluetongue will also stretch across NI and into the rural economy. If restrictions are placed on marts, the financial damage caused by BTV-3 could take years to rebuild and would disrupt the entire supply chain.

“In Britain, both sheep and cattle on the affected premises are testing positive, with sheep showing more clinical signs than were seen in previous years. To put the rapidness of this disease and how it spreads into perspective, the restricted bluetongue zone in GB now stretches 169 kilometres from its northernmost to southernmost points, a distance that equates to nearly the entire width of Northern Ireland.

“By taking decisive and collective action before it is too late, we can protect our livestock, safeguard our agricultural economy, and avoid the severe trade restrictions currently affecting regions of Great Britain. We urge all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to cooperate and implement these measures urgently to keep bluetongue out of NI.”

Clinical signs of bluetongue are high fever, lameness, inflamed mucous membranes of the mouth and nose. This includes sores and ulceration, swollen neck and head, profuse salivation and nasal discharge. Animals may also appear stiff and be reluctant to move due to swelling around the hooves.

If any farmer suspects bluetongue in their stock, contact DAERA immediately. The animals thought to be infected should be isolated and kept indoors to reduce the risk of further transmission. Discuss supportive care and appropriate follow up actions with your vet.