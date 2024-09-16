Members of local farmers’ group Ollardale Ltd enjoy a day trip to Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another successful day trip to Scotland was enjoyed by members of local farmers’ group Ollardale Ltd in late August with 49 people boarding the ferry as foot passengers and being bused on the other side to two farms in the Dumfries and Galloway area.

Gary Mitchell’s 1,080 cow dairy unit had an impressive 60 point rotary milking parlour with 18 staff.

Gary’s parents left a 72 acre Co Down pig and beef unit in the 80s and moved to Galdenoch, by Stoneykirk, in Stranraer when he was 10 years old. His father passed away in 1988 and he ran the business with his mother until she passed away in 2006.

In 2007 he moved into milk production. A self confessed ‘number cruncher’ he has invested heavily over the years. His current focus is on fertility and breeding quality genetics.

Ollardale Ltd farmers enjoy their day trip to Scotland. (Pic: Freelance)

After a delightful lunch at Stranraer Golf Club it was back on the bus for the second farm which is a 600 acre block on the Stranraer coastline, Mains of Airies, Kirkcolm, owned and managed over the years by John Douglas, his wife and four daughters.

The farm specialises in breeding Hereford cattle, pedigree Aberdeen Angus, Dutch Texel sheep and Appalachian horses which they auction off farm with the daughters promoting their stock to bidders online.

The daughters work the herds on horseback cowboy style and their sister has married a rancher from Montana.

This may explain the recent interest in breeding Quarter horses.

The members of Ollardale Ltd are pictured during their day trip to Scotland. (Pic: Freelance)

Despite the relentless rain many members braved the elements to go out around the farm and see the stock. A delicious dinner in Custom House Hotel rounded off a great day as the group braved the typhoon weather forecasts to get the ferry home.

Ollardale Ltd is a farmer buying group of just under 100 members in the Ballyclare area.

Anyone interested in joining can make contact using the email [email protected]