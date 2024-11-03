Mid Tyrone kick start their winter programme

​The group are looking forward to their next few meetings beginning on 5 November 2024 at 8pm in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers will be John Moore and Victor Chestnutt from Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG).

They will be discussing the role of SRG in delivering the Bovine Genetics Project.

Both men are no strangers to the Mid Tyrone group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group are looking forward to their next few meetings in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. (Pic: Freelance)

Victor is a former president of the UFU and has developed his home farm at Bushmills into several livestock enterprises. He has held numerous positions within the Texel Board over the years and served as chairman and president of the British Texel Sheep society.

John is a Simmental breeder from Beragh, County Tyrone, and a familiar face in the farming community.

John started his career with the Department of Agriculture working in Counties Armagh and Tyrone with beef and sheep farmers.

He has experience working with rural enterprises and farm diversification and comes to SRG as CEO from his most recent post of senior agriculture advisor with CAFRE, delivering the Business Development Groups programme. This will be an informative meeting and chairman William Crawford has encouraged members to come along as it will be beneficial for your farm business going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to December the Group are holding their social meeting, a Charity Table quiz which well be held in the Silverbirch Hotel on Monday 2 December 2024 with Quizmaster Mark Gibson.

This is sure to be an enjoyable evening so put the date in your diary and bring along friend or two.