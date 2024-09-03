Minister announces a new Assured Skills Academy in Early Learning and Childcare at Belfast Met

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with Fiona Dempsey, Belfast Met Interim Director of Curriculum & Learner Success, Damian Duffy, Belfast Met Interim Principal and CEO, Michelle Corkey, Belfast Met Temporary Chair of the Governing Body, and Sharon Rivers, Head of Department of Health, Wellbeing and Inclusion.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging people to apply to a new Assured Skills Academy in Early Learning and Childcare.

Funded by the Department for the Economy, Belfast Met is collaborating with four local companies in Belfast and the surrounding area to offer 20 individuals the opportunity to follow an industry advised training programme that will provide them with the skills and experience they need to take up exciting new roles in the Early Learning and Childcare sector.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast Met, Mr Murphy said: “This academy provides an opportunity for people who want to work in early years and childcare. This is a hugely important and rewarding sector in which workers are very much in demand.

“Training will be delivered over 12 weeks. The first six weeks are part time and the last six weeks involve full-day sessions.

“With a weekly training allowance, plus assistance with travel and childcare costs while you train, this is a great opportunity and I urge anyone who is interested to apply.”

Belfast Met Interim Principal and Chief Executive Damian Duffy added: “We are delighted to have worked closely with a range of childcare providers across Northern Ireland to shape this new programme. We hope that it will deliver inclusive pathways into childcare for women returners who can bring life skills and experience to the industry and who will be supported by the college and our employers to explore the many employment opportunities available.”

Successful applicants will attend a 12-week intensive training course delivered by Belfast Met at their Castlereagh campus where they will study accredited training modules covering safeguarding, first aid, food hygiene and manual handling in addition to practical childcare sessions, digital documentation training and supervised engagement with children.

Following completion of the training, participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a position with one of four supporting companies.

More information on eligibility and details on how to apply can be found on https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/early-learning-and-childcare-academy

The online application form must be completed by 5pm on Friday, October 4.

For further information please email your enquiry to [email protected]