Minister announces £250million of Access to Finance funding to support start-ups and SMEs

At the launch of a new round of Access to Finance funding are Kieran Donoghue, Invest NI CEO, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Ian Maxwell, Invest NI Executive Director Finance.

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched a new round of Access to Finance funding from Invest NI.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The portfolio of three funds includes £100 million from Invest NI and is expected to attract over £150 million in private sector funding. As a result, a potential total investment of more than £250 million will be made over the next 10 years.

Launching the new round of funding, Ms Archibald said: “In 2011, with many businesses struggling to access essential credit, Invest NI set up its Access to Finance Programme and it has safeguarded or created thousands of jobs.

“There is still a strong need for government intervention on this issue and so today we launch three new funds. This £100 million public investment is expected to attract over £150 million in private finance, potentially resulting in a total investment of more than £250 million over the next 10 years.

“These funds will particularly support start-ups and SMEs. As the backbone of our economy, access to finance for these types of businesses is crucial.”

Since Invest NI's Access to Finance funds were launched in 2011, more than 1,250 businesses across Northern Ireland have benefited, which has helped to create and safeguard over 5,000 jobs, generating more than £500 million.

Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, said: “Since 2011, our Access to Finance initiative has bridged a gap in private sector funding and provided much-needed support to SMEs in Northern Ireland.

“Because of these funds, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs have been able to break into new local and global markets, drive innovation, and support business expansion.

“Boosting business investment is one of six key objectives in Invest NI’s three-year Business Strategy. For this reason, we have committed £100 million across three funds – two equity and one debt – to provide access to essential investment to help our local companies grow, export and innovate.

“The scale of this funding will positively impact our economy long into the future, enabling us to grow the sustainable, competitive economy that Northern Ireland deserves.”

The funds operate on a commercial basis and are managed by FCA-approved fund managers who have responsibility for all investment decisions.

The funds are:

TechStart III: A £55 million fund managed by TechStart Fund Managers, including a £7 million Proof of Concept grant fund. It will help budding tech focussed entrepreneurs commercialise their innovative ideas.

Co-Fund III: A £39 million fund managed by Clarendon Fund Managers. It will invest alongside private investors and business angels.

Small Business Loan Fund III: A £6 million fund managed by Ulster Community Finance which will provide loans of between £10,000 and £125,000 for established micro-businesses and SMEs.

Access to Finance is open to any business in Northern Ireland that meets the individual fund criteria. More information is available on each fund at http://www.investni.com/finance