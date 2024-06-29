Minister Murphy launches plans to grow seven priority sectors, including agri-tech

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jun 2024, 13:00 BST
Economy Minister Conor Murphy has launched action plans designed to enhance growth across seven of Northern Ireland’s most innovative, productive and export-orientated economic sectors.

The action plans set out a roadmap to deliver the minister’s economic vision.

The sectors are:

- Agri-Tech;

Minister Murphy speaking at Digital DNA. (Pic: Freelance)Minister Murphy speaking at Digital DNA. (Pic: Freelance)
- Life and Health Sciences;

- Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Engineering;

- Fintech / Financial Services;

- Software (including Cyber);

- Screen Industries; and

- Low Carbon (including Green Hydrogen).

Speaking at the Digital DNA Conference, the minister said: “When we have sectors of such potential it’s important that government supports that growth in a strategic, tailored manner.

“That is why my officials, working in partnership with industry, have designed action plans to harness the potential of our most innovative, productive, and internationally orientated sectors.

“Supported in the right way, all seven of our high potential sectors can grow further. In doing so, they will create good, highly skilled jobs. They will drive up our productivity through international exports.

“And they will ensure the benefits of economic growth are felt right across this region. These plans have been co-designed with industry, and that collaboration must continue.”

The action plans aim to drive growth by improving collaboration and clustering, responding to industry’s skills requirements, nurturing innovation, and better coordinating trade and focused investment.

