Minister Murphy launches plans to grow seven priority sectors, including agri-tech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has launched action plans designed to enhance growth across seven of Northern Ireland’s most innovative, productive and export-orientated economic sectors.

The action plans set out a roadmap to deliver the minister’s economic vision.

The sectors are:

- Agri-Tech;

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister Murphy speaking at Digital DNA. (Pic: Freelance)

- Life and Health Sciences;

- Advanced Manufacturing, Materials and Engineering;

- Fintech / Financial Services;

- Software (including Cyber);

- Screen Industries; and

- Low Carbon (including Green Hydrogen).

Speaking at the Digital DNA Conference, the minister said: “When we have sectors of such potential it’s important that government supports that growth in a strategic, tailored manner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is why my officials, working in partnership with industry, have designed action plans to harness the potential of our most innovative, productive, and internationally orientated sectors.

“Supported in the right way, all seven of our high potential sectors can grow further. In doing so, they will create good, highly skilled jobs. They will drive up our productivity through international exports.

“And they will ensure the benefits of economic growth are felt right across this region. These plans have been co-designed with industry, and that collaboration must continue.”