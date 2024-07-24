Minister Noonan releases Natterjack toadlets at Inch, in Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD has this week released 500 Natterjack toadlets into the sand dunes at Inch peninsula in Dingle, Co Kerry.

The release is part of an NPWS nature conservation project, which aims to halt the decline of this endangered species unique to the coastal areas of Castlemaine Harbour and Castlegregory in Co Kerry.

Speaking at the release Minister Noonan said: ‘I’m delighted to be here today to release the final batch of this year’s toadlets, back into their natural habitat within these beautiful sand dunes at Inch.

“This has really become an annual event for nature lovers in the Kingdom, and is such a great example of science and the local community working together to halt the decline of this iconic species, unique to Castlemaine and Castlegregory.

“This is also the first time for our precious toadlets to be released into Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, Ireland’s newest National Park. All of us hope that the Páirc, with its spectacular sand dunes here at Inch is a place where they can continue to breed and thrive.”

Natterjacks are particularly vulnerable to predators and also depend on shallow ponds for their survival at an early stage of their development.

The mortality of natterjack spawn and tadpoles in the wild can be greater than 90%.

NPWS has been working with Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium over the past seven years to explore if captive rearing can be used to boost the natterjack population at Inch.

Every year NPWS staff collect toad spawn and/or tadpoles from Inch in April and May and bring them to Oceanworld where they are reared in special holding tanks until they reach metamorphosis.

In July and August they are released back into the wild by NPWS staff.

The captive rearing programme at Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium has reduced the mortality rate of this endangered species to less than 25%. 2,500 toadlets have been released back into Inch this year, including those released this week.

The release at Inch follows the establishment of Ireland’s eighth National Park, and first Marine Park – Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí.

The sand dune system at Inch is one of the largest and finest in Europe, and has long been recognised as one of the most important breeding sites in the country for Natterjack Toads.

It is designated under Castlemaine Harbour Special Area of Conservation and Special Protection Area, and is surrounded by the Castlemaine Harbour Nature Reserve.

Niall O’Donnchú, Director General of NPWS said: “This event is a reminder of how National Parks can protect some of our most vulnerable species in Ireland.

“The main objective of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí is the protection and celebration of nature and biodiversity.

“The dedication and commitment of the team at Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium as a partner on this conservation project really shows how invested the community here is in protecting nature.”

Dr Ferdia Marnell at NPWS said: “The captive rearing programme has provided a valuable boost to the population over the past seven years. However, longer term survival and breeding rates of the toads are still dependent on many other factors.

“The location of this unique habitat and flagship sand dune system at Inch within Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí presents new opportunities for research into how we can further enhance conditions to protect them.”

Máire Ó Shea, manager with Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium said: “Our team is excited to contribute to the preservation of the Natterjack toad, recognising the crucial role this amphibian plays in maintaining ecological balance.