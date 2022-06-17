Minister visits primary school to mark Clean Air Day

Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA visited Knockbreda Primary School in Belfast to mark Clean Air Day 2022.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:21 am

Pupils and staff at Knockbreda PS were participating in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Clean Air Day Primary Schools Campaign.

Clean Air Day, which this year fell on Thursday 16 June, is the UK’s largest air pollution campaign and seeks to bring together businesses, education and the health sector to increase awareness of the health impacts of air pollution, improve the understanding of air pollution and suggest actions that everyone can take to reduce it.

To coincide with this year’s Clean Air Day campaign, DAERA, with the support of the Education Authority, Department of Health and Department of Education, developed a presentation for primary four to seven year groups.

Minister Poots is pictured with (left to right) Jenny Fletcher P5 and Eco Council teacher; Naomi Kelly; Victoria Bakanova; Ben Kirk and Principal of Knockbreda PS, Pamela McKenna.

The presentation identifies the sources of air pollution, highlights the impact that it can have on one’s health, and helps the children identify simple changes they can make in their daily lives to reduce air pollution.

Officials from the Air and Environmental Quality Unit within DAERA have visited 38 primary schools across Northern Ireland to deliver the presentation in the lead up to Clean Air Day.

