Ministers highlight benefits of School Milk Subsidy Scheme during visit to County Antrim

Out of the 211 pupils attending Eden PS, 66 avail of milk through the DAERA-funded scheme, which is delivered by the Education Authority.

The scheme encourages the consumption of milk by children and young people in educational establishments by making them available to pupils at a reduced cost.

During their visit, the ministers met with school principal, Dr Martin Sheeran, and some of the pupils to hear about the benefits of the scheme.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots and Education Minister Michelle McIlveen pictured with pupils from Eden Primary School in Carrickfergus, one of 442 Primary Schools in Northern Ireland to participate in the School Milk Subsidy Scheme.

It establishes milk and dairy products as an important component of a nutritious and healthy balanced diet for schoolchildren, as well as providing the children with an understanding of the origins of milk and what contribution dairy products can make to their health.

The scheme also encourages a healthy way of living and sound eating habits at an early age.

Mr Poots said: “I fully support the School Milk Subsidy Scheme as drinking milk from an early age provides the calcium and protein that young bodies need for their development.

“It also makes an important contribution to the promotion of healthy eating habits and good nutritional health for later life.

“The subsidy that my department provides helps to reduce the cost to parents whose children participate in the scheme.”

He continued: “There is a good level of uptake by primary and special schools, but there is room for improvement.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen added: “It is clear that pupils at Eden Primary School are benefiting from the School Milk Subsidy Scheme.

“It not only encourages a healthy way of living, but also sound eating habits at an early age.