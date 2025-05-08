Moneymore YFC hold annual club dinner and awards night
It was held at The Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, the food was absolutely delicious.
Club members truly shone as they received their awards, showcasing their hard work, dedication and determination throughout the year.
Previous club office bearers (Anna Short, secretary, Sian Hogg, treasurer, and Mark Black, PRO) signed off to mark the end of a great time in office, making it a memorable evening for everyone involved.
After the awards ceremony DJNI Entertainment got the party started, and everyone had a fantastic time dancing the night away.
The amazing cup winners this year were as follows:
Reverend H C Conn Cup for under 18 sheep stockjudging - Emily Maneely
The SJK Short Cup for over 18 sheep stockjudging - Anna Short
The Master Meat Packer Cup for under 18 beef stockjudging - Emily Maneely
The James Glover Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef stockjudging - Anna Short
The Mervin Hartley Challenge Cup for under 18 dairy stockjudging - Timothy Crawford
The Neville Forsythe Perpetual Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry
The Isaac Andrew Perpetual Cup for best dairy stockjudge - Timothy Crawford
The S. Anderson Challenge Cup for best under 21 stockjudge - Emily Maneely
The ET Green Cup for best over 21 stockjudge - Kirsten Henry
The Mills Perpetual Cup for under 18 public speaking - Kym Moore
The McVey Brothers Shield for over 18 public speaking - Jack Hunter
The Home Management Tray - Emily Hogg and Joyce Allen
The Farm Scrap Perpetual Cup - Emily Maneely
The Sandra Overend Perpetual Challenge Cup for floral art - Emily Maneely
The William Lennox Perpetual Challenge Cup for tractor handling - Steven Porte
The Slieve Gallion Cup for best new member - Katie Hammond
Best Under 18 female - Kym Moore
Best Under 18 male - Timothy Crawford
The Magherascullion Cup for best junior member - Kym Moore
The Leanne Cahoon Perpetual Cup for best over 18 female - Emily Hogg
The Ian Brown Perpetual Cup for best over 18 male - Jack Hunter
The Gamble Perpetual Cup for best overall member - Jack Hunter
