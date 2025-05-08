Moneymore YFC hold annual club dinner and awards night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moneymore YFC held their annual club dinner and awards night on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

It was held at The Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, the food was absolutely delicious.

Club members truly shone as they received their awards, showcasing their hard work, dedication and determination throughout the year.

Previous club office bearers (Anna Short, secretary, Sian Hogg, treasurer, and Mark Black, PRO) signed off to mark the end of a great time in office, making it a memorable evening for everyone involved.

After the awards ceremony DJNI Entertainment got the party started, and everyone had a fantastic time dancing the night away.

The amazing cup winners this year were as follows:

Reverend H C Conn Cup for under 18 sheep stockjudging - Emily Maneely

The SJK Short Cup for over 18 sheep stockjudging - Anna Short

The Master Meat Packer Cup for under 18 beef stockjudging - Emily Maneely

The James Glover Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef stockjudging - Anna Short

The Mervin Hartley Challenge Cup for under 18 dairy stockjudging - Timothy Crawford

The Neville Forsythe Perpetual Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry

The Isaac Andrew Perpetual Cup for best dairy stockjudge - Timothy Crawford

The S. Anderson Challenge Cup for best under 21 stockjudge - Emily Maneely

The ET Green Cup for best over 21 stockjudge - Kirsten Henry

The Mills Perpetual Cup for under 18 public speaking - Kym Moore

The McVey Brothers Shield for over 18 public speaking - Jack Hunter

The Home Management Tray - Emily Hogg and Joyce Allen

The Farm Scrap Perpetual Cup - Emily Maneely

The Sandra Overend Perpetual Challenge Cup for floral art - Emily Maneely

The William Lennox Perpetual Challenge Cup for tractor handling - Steven Porte

The Slieve Gallion Cup for best new member - Katie Hammond

Best Under 18 female - Kym Moore

Best Under 18 male - Timothy Crawford

The Magherascullion Cup for best junior member - Kym Moore

The Leanne Cahoon Perpetual Cup for best over 18 female - Emily Hogg

The Ian Brown Perpetual Cup for best over 18 male - Jack Hunter

The Gamble Perpetual Cup for best overall member - Jack Hunter