Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford is now officially a partner garden in the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland.

The RHSI selects partner gardens on the basis of offering inspiration to keen gardeners through high standards of design or planting. Many are well known, some less so, resulting in a stimulating mix of styles that visitors should find interesting throughout the gardening year.

Commenting on the addition of Mount Congreve to the RHSI partner garden list, the RHSI said: “The RHSI is both delighted and privileged to now be part of this new drive launched in 2023 following major redevelopment, helping to bring Mount Congreve very deservedly back to the wider attention of plant enthusiasts and garden lovers throughout the country.

“Sixteen kilometres of pathways and trails lead you around all the mystery and magic of these 70 acres of gardens with plants from all over the world with something to see all year round. Huge banks of sequentially flowering varieties allow for several months of surprises around every corner of this woodland.”

Derek Doran, Tom Comerford, Mark Corcoran (senior gardener), Gwen Reil (education facilitator), Raymond Daniels, Edmund Doherty (senior gardener), Ray Sinnott (estate director), Darren Power, Caroline Cowman (plant collection officer), Martin Daniels (senior gardener), Siobhan Mulhall and Pat Winter. Picture: Submitted

They continued to say: “Mount Congreve MUST be a forever jewel in Ireland’s cache of great gardens but only we the public can keep it that way by supporting it. So do tour the gardens this summer, enjoy the excellent shop and cafe …nd tell all your friends to come too!”

Commenting on the occasion CEO at Mount Congreve Gardens Sara Dolan said: “We are delighted to now be a partner garden for members of the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland.

“It is very fitting for Mount Congreve Gardens given its position as a global garden and the heritage of Ambrose Congreve and the RHS.

“We are so thankful to our dedicated garden team who continue to nurture, care for and develop these beautiful gardens year-round.

Senior gardener Mark Corcoran

“It is also a wonderful opportunity to share more about Mount Congreve Gardens with a wider audience.

“We will now have the opportunity to share news and develop tours with the RHSI membership group while also having a platform on the popular RHS website, app and handbook. We are always delighted to share this gorgeous global garden with the world.”

Mount Congreve Gardens offer year-round access for those wishing to enjoy and explore the gardens, a number of pre-arranged tours and experiences can also be booked including the Herman Dool Guided Tour, as well as the Garden Buggy Loop, which is suitable for those with reduced mobility.

There are 220 beautiful RHS Partner Gardens in the UK and overseas, all of which offer free entry to RHS members at selected times of the year.