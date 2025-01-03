Mountnorris YFC celebrate their 90th anniversary in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 12th October Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club celebrated their 90th anniversary with a superb event which was held in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry, Co Down.

The club would like to thank all who attended such a milestone event.

Throughout the year celebrations the club has been raising vital funds in support of the Air Ambulance NI.

On the night the auction raised an amazing £4,000.

Alan and Barbara Simms at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

The club would like to extend their gratitude to all the businesses and families who kindly donated and sponsored our event, it would not have been possible without your help.

Mountnorris YFC would like to thank Mr Stuart Mills, the guest speaker on the night, for his words of encouragement and congratulate the club on their success over the past 90 years of Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club.

The club are looking forward many more successful years ahead.

Andrew Porter and Julie Smyth at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

Bleary and Newtownhamilton Young Farmers members who attended the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

Club leader Jonny Angew with vice president John Cartmill cutting the cake at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

Club member Emma Ross with Mark Fullerton at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

Club members Emma and Lauren Waddell at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations

Club officials treasurer Emma Ross, club leader Jonny Agnew, secretary Lauren Waddell and PRO Emma Waddell

Family and friends of Mountnorris YFC at the 90th anniversary celebrations

Glen and Eunice Ross at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations