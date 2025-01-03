Mountnorris YFC celebrate their 90th anniversary in style

On Saturday 12th October Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club celebrated their 90th anniversary with a superb event which was held in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry, Co Down.
The club would like to thank all who attended such a milestone event.
Throughout the year celebrations the club has been raising vital funds in support of the Air Ambulance NI.
On the night the auction raised an amazing £4,000.
The club would like to extend their gratitude to all the businesses and families who kindly donated and sponsored our event, it would not have been possible without your help.
Mountnorris YFC would like to thank Mr Stuart Mills, the guest speaker on the night, for his words of encouragement and congratulate the club on their success over the past 90 years of Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club.
The club are looking forward many more successful years ahead.
