Mountnorris YFC celebrate their 90th anniversary in style

On Saturday 12th October Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club celebrated their 90th anniversary with a superb event which was held in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry, Co Down.

The club would like to thank all who attended such a milestone event.

Throughout the year celebrations the club has been raising vital funds in support of the Air Ambulance NI.

On the night the auction raised an amazing £4,000.

Alan and Barbara Simms at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsAlan and Barbara Simms at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
The club would like to extend their gratitude to all the businesses and families who kindly donated and sponsored our event, it would not have been possible without your help.

Mountnorris YFC would like to thank Mr Stuart Mills, the guest speaker on the night, for his words of encouragement and congratulate the club on their success over the past 90 years of Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club.

The club are looking forward many more successful years ahead.

Andrew Porter and Julie Smyth at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsAndrew Porter and Julie Smyth at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
Bleary and Newtownhamilton Young Farmers members who attended the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsBleary and Newtownhamilton Young Farmers members who attended the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
Club leader Jonny Angew with vice president John Cartmill cutting the cake at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsClub leader Jonny Angew with vice president John Cartmill cutting the cake at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
Club member Emma Ross with Mark Fullerton at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsClub member Emma Ross with Mark Fullerton at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
Club members Emma and Lauren Waddell at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsClub members Emma and Lauren Waddell at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
Club officials treasurer Emma Ross, club leader Jonny Agnew, secretary Lauren Waddell and PRO Emma WaddellClub officials treasurer Emma Ross, club leader Jonny Agnew, secretary Lauren Waddell and PRO Emma Waddell
Family and friends of Mountnorris YFC at the 90th anniversary celebrationsFamily and friends of Mountnorris YFC at the 90th anniversary celebrations
Glen and Eunice Ross at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrationsGlen and Eunice Ross at the Mountnorris YFC 90th anniversary celebrations
