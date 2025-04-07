Mourne Fire Prevention Plan must be priority for DAERA - Hazzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir, to urgently prioritise the “long overdue” delivery of a Mourne Fire Prevention Plan.

The South Down MP was speaking following confirmation from Minister Muir on Monday (on BBC Radio Ulster) that his department have ‘failed to deliver upon a public commitment made to the wider Mourne community following the 2021 fires that a fire prevention management plan would be delivered’.

Speaking from the Mournes, where fires have once again engulfed large swathes in recent days, Chris Hazzard said: “Four years on from the devastating fires in 2021 we are facing widespread environmental devastation in the Mournes yet again as a result of fire. Whilst the persons who set the fires bear ultimate responsibility for the damage caused, there is no doubt that the failure to establish a Fire Prevention Management Plan for the Mournes is a significant failing that needs urgently addressed.

“Moreover this plan must be appropriately resourced, and published in partnership with the local community - including those agencies such as the Mourne Heritage Trust, whose staff and volunteers are increasingly stretched beyond breaking point as the Mournes continues to bear the brunt of climate change, natural disaster, and rising visitor numbers.”

Since midnight on Thursday 3 April to midnight on Saturday 5 April, NIFRS received 741 calls into its Regional Control Centre. (Pic: NIFRS)

Mr Hazzard continued: “The minister’s public position this morning - where he placed responsibility for the delay on the shoulders of his department’s officials - simply won’t cut it. The Mournes urgently need a minister showing leadership and a determination to work with Executive colleagues in order to secure the necessary resources, and finally deliver upon the commitments made to the people of South Down.

“I have also asked the DAERA minister to launch an immediate review of the proscribed ‘burn period’ in which landowners are legally allowed to use controlled burning to manage the countryside.

“It is clear that a review is urgently required, not merely to explore a more appropriate timeframe, but perhaps more importantly the effectiveness of the accompanying regulations and safeguards that are supposed to protect vulnerable habitats from the type of environmental devastation we have witnessed in recent days,” he added.

An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is appealing for the public to stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside at this time.

Over the weekend, firefighters attended wildfires in the Silent Valley and Ben Crom area of Newcastle.

Since midnight on Thursday 3 April to midnight on Saturday 5 April, NIFRS received 741 calls into its Regional Control Centre.

Commenting on the incident in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown on Saturday night, NIFRS Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings, said: “At 5pm on Saturday 5 April, NIFRS were mobilised to a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown. This was subsequently declared as a major incident.

“At the height of operations 15 fire appliances and over 100 firefighters worked together with our partner agencies, in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the night to bring the large wildfire under control.

“As a precaution a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads, whilst the fire was brought under control.

“At approximately 3.00am (Sunday 6 April) resources began scaling back. The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”

“These incidents are not only challenging and physically demanding for our Firefighters, it is extremely resource intensive. However we are reassuring the public that we have contingency plans in place and are continuing to respond to incidents should the public need us.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our Firefighters, control room operators and support employees who have worked tirelessly in recent days to ensure the safety of our community across Northern Ireland, including our partner agencies.”