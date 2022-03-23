Mourne Mountains latest - ‘Do not start fires in the countryside’ pleads NIFRS
The public is being asked to support firefighters by “not starting fires in the countryside”.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said wildfires, such as the latest ones in the Mourne Mountains, put an additional strain on resources.
A NIFRS spokesperson commented: “Throughout today, firefighters have responded to a number of wildfires, including two significant ones in the Mourne Mountains.
“At the height of both of these incidents, six appliances and over 30 personnel were in attendance at each incident.
“Our firefighters have not only worked really hard when responding to these incidents, but have also continued to provide cover and respond to incidents across the wider Mournes area.
“These incidents do put an additional strain on our resources and, therefore, we are asking for the public to support us by not starting fires in the countryside.”
Early today, NIFRS confirmed they were still in attendance at Kilkeel Road, Spelga Dam.
Firefighters were working hard to extinguish a fire on Cock Mountain and Hen Mountain, using beaters and knapsack sprayers.
