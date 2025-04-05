Moycraig young farmer wins trip to Australia thanks to local bank (1978)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In April 1978 Farming Life reported that Samuel Acheson, a member of Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club, who was the winner of that year’s winner of the Bank of Ireland Travel Award, was presented with his prize cheque at a reception at the Bank’s offices, Donegall Place, Belfast, with a cheque for £700.

The cheque was presented by Mr Jim Sim, director and general manager of the Bank of Ireland, to Mr Noel Baxter, YFCU president.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Sim said that in renewing its travel award, the bank was conscious of the need for the farming community in Northern Ireland to be aware of developments in techniques in all parts of the world. He added that “hopefully support from the Bank to the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster went some way to fulfilling this aim”.

He said: “The standard of recipients selected by the YFCU has traditionally been very high and this year was no exception,”

Launching of Lactasep, a new product to help the dairy industry in February 1981 are from left, Mr Bertie Robinson, managing director of Galen Ltd, Dr John King, Galen Ltd, Mrs Anne Marie Doherty, LEDU, and Mr Leonard Robinson, director. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“Samuel Acheson’s achievement within the movement has been very worthwhile and his study of farm management during his trip to Australia will no doubt prove extremely beneficial to both himself and the rest of the farming community in Northern Ireland, who will benefit from his talks, etc.

“The bank’s commitment to the agricultural community was emphasised by the appointment of an agricultural adviser for Northern Ireland last year, and since then we are pleased to say that our associations with the industry have been enhanced by increased contacts and evolvement of practical financial assistance.”

In thanking the Bank of Ireland for sponsoring his six-month study tour, Samuel Acheson said he would make every effort to take full advantage of the opportunity he had been given of seeing Australian methods at first hand, and he also hoped to learn more about the Australian way of life, and to put forward a better picture of Northern Ireland than Australians were used to seeing in the press or on television.

Ulster Young Farmer of the Year: John Surgenor, or Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club had been announced, also during this week in 1978, as Ulster Young Farmer of the Year.

David Morrison from Armoy, Ballymoney, pictured in February 1981, with the Hereford reserve supreme champion bull at the Royal Ulster spring show and sale at Balmoral. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

It was a double prize presentation to him the YFCU farm talk-in for he had previously won the 1978 Northern Bank farm management competition.

As well as the supreme Ulster Young Farmer prize, The McCausland Trophy and a travel bursary, he also received a £50 travel bursary for the farm management competition success and the John Thompson and Sons Trophy for the poultry section of the Young Farmer competition.

John Surgenor (21) farmed in partnership with his father, Mr H Surgenor, and his elder brother James, on a 160 acre farm at Dervock, Co Antrim. The main enterprises were beef, poultry and barley production. John was mainly responsible for the calf rearing.

He was educated at Dalriada School. Ballymoney and Greenmount Agricultural College, where he was top student of his year.

Joe Kelly of Castlecaulfield, Dungannon, pictured in February 1981, with the Shorthorn supreme champion, which was also the overall dairy champion at the Royal Ulster spring show and sale at Balmoral. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

John was the secretary of Moycraig YFC and since joining the club in 1975 he had been active in a wide range of competitions, and had won cups at the Northern Ireland finals of competitions for dairy cattle judging, beef cattle judging and for the beef section and grass/arable section of the Ulster Young Farmer Competition in 1977.

He came third in the 1977 silage competition, was second in the 1977 farm management competition and fourth in the soil assessment and management competition. He also won an award for acting.

The results of the 1978 Ulster Young Farmer Competition were as follows: Overall, 1 and McCausland Trophy, John Surgenor (Moycraig YFC) 763 marks; 2, Albert Foster (Lisbellaw YFC) (757); 3, Mervyn McCombe (Donemana YFC) (755); best 16-21 age group, Barrie Barr (Garvagh YFC) (736).

Ancillary competitions:

Smiles all round during a sale of Hereford bulls at Balmoral in February 1981, from left, Stanley Christie, Ballymoney, Sam Coleman, Glarryford, Trevor Simpson, Ballyclare, and Robert McBride, Crossgar. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Dairying, 1 and Milk Marketing Board Cup, Albert Foster, (Lisbellaw YFC) (58); 2, Barrie Barr (Garvagh YFC) (57); 3 (tie) David Trimble (Greenmount), Alan McCamley (Milebush YFC) and Gordon Lee (Garvagh YFC) (55).

Beef, 1 and Ulster Farmers' Mart Cup, David Trimble (Greenmount) (59½); 2, John Surgenor (Moycraig YFC) (55½); 3 (tie) Albert Foster (Lisbellaw YFC) Robert Beck (Annaclone and Magherally YFC) and John McMordie (Killinchy YFC) (55).