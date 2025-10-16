MP’s warning on need for bee inspector well-founded

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed deep concern following confirmation that an invasive Asian Hornet was discovered recently in the Dundonald area.

Ms Lockhart, one of the first elected representatives to raise the issue of bee protection and the absence of a dedicated Bee Inspector for Northern Ireland with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir in May, said this latest development underlines the urgent need for a more robust biosecurity response.

“Confirmation that an Asian Hornet, also known as the Yellow Legged Hornet, has been detected in Northern Ireland is extremely worrying,” said the MP.

“This invasive species poses a serious threat to our native pollinators, particularly honeybees and wasps, and could have devastating consequences for local biodiversity and agriculture if it becomes established.

DUP Upper Bann’s Carla Lockhart MP.

“Almost six months ago, I raised concerns with Minister Muir about the absence of a Bee Inspector in Northern Ireland. The inspector’s role is vital in monitoring and responding swiftly to threats from predators, such as the harmful Asian Hornet. Unfortunately, those warnings now appear to have been well-founded.”

The Asian hornet has caused major problems for beekeepers in parts of Europe. The harmful species has been increasingly sighted in southern England, and more recently two nests have been detected and destroyed in County Cork.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “Relevant authorities must ensure that the Asian Hornet doesn’t get established in Northern Ireland.

“Surveillance, monitoring and containment efforts must be stepped up, and further guidance is available in the NI Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet (2000) which can be viewed on the DAERA website.

“I am calling on DAERA to act swiftly and decisively on this matter. Hopefully this was an isolated sighting, but it is vital to determine if further infestations or nests are present. The Minister must also give a renewed commitment to appoint a Bee Inspector to co-ordinate responses to future sightings and support local beekeepers.

“I would urge members of the public, particularly those involved in beekeeping or gardening, to remain vigilant and report any suspected sightings immediately to DAERA or the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA). Public awareness and prompt reporting are key to preventing this species from gaining a foothold in Northern Ireland.”