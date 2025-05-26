M&S celebrates outstanding local farmers at Balmoral Show 2025

M&S has recognised six exceptional farmers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at this year’s M&S Select Farm Awards, held during the Balmoral Show on Wednesday 14 May.

The awards shine a spotlight on excellence in agriculture, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, welfare and the next generation of farming talent.

The 2025 winners represent a cross-section of the M&S supply base – including beef, poultry, pork and eggs – and each has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to raising standards and delivering best-in-class farming.

Emerging Talent Award: Lucy Calderwood – Glenbuck Farm, County Antrim

At just 30, Lucy Calderwood has taken a leading role on her family’s mixed farm, managing 32,000 free-range laying hens, 250 cattle and over 200 sheep. She played a key role in converting broiler sheds into new laying barns, all while raising her young daughter and helping future-proof the family business.

“I just keep my head down and get on with it – I never thought I’d win anything like this,” said Lucy. “It’s overwhelming but encouraging.”

Only at M&S Award: Malachy Traynor – Mullaghduff, County Monaghan

Recognised for excellence in broiler production, Malachy rears Oakham Gold chicken for M&S under the Grove Farm supply chain. His farm stands out for impeccable hygiene, zero antibiotic use, and low mortality – all underpinned by a meticulous, hands-on approach.

“It’s not complicated, but it takes care,” said Malachy. “Seeing healthy birds thrive is the reward.”

Welfare Excellence Award: Andy Gregg – Moylarg Farms, County Antrim

Former dairy farmer Andy Gregg made the switch to Wagyu beef after a TB outbreak. His facilities now include memory foam mattresses and cattle brushes, ensuring high welfare and reduced stress for over 100 head of cattle reared under the ABP Linden Wagyu scheme.

“Comfortable animals perform better – it’s that simple,” said Andy. “I’ve built something better out of tough circumstances.”

Environmental Champion Award: Dale Orr – County Down

Organic beef and lamb producer Dale Orr farms 330 acres near Strangford with a focus on biodiversity, soil health and low-input systems. His species-rich pastures and 25+ years of organic farming earned him this year’s environmental award.

“Farming in a way that’s good for the land and future generations is what drives us,” Dale said.

Innovation Award: JMW Farms – Limavady

Brothers Jim and Mark Wright were recognised for their pioneering work in pig production, including welfare-focused trial systems, enrichment programmes and on-site green energy solutions. Their business supplies 23,000 pigs across NI, GB and ROI.

“Innovation is part of everything we do – and it’s great to be recognised by M&S,” said Jim Wright.

Royal Countryside Fund Family Farm Award: The Compston Family – Ratarnet Eggs, County Armagh

A multigenerational family unit, the Compstons run a sustainable free-range egg farm supplying M&S via Skea Eggs. Their work includes biodiversity projects, strong bird welfare standards and continued investment to support future growth.

“This is a real encouragement to keep doing what we love – as a family,” said Cara Compston.

Peter Kennedy, Agriculture Manager at M&S, said: “These farmers represent the very best of our supply base – forward-thinking, committed and grounded in strong values. From young talent to seasoned innovators, they are helping to shape the future of farming in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

The M&S Select Farm Awards are presented annually at Balmoral Show and celebrate the partnership between M&S and its dedicated network of Select Farmers across the UK and Ireland.