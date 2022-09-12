Multi-species sward now an integral part of the grazing regime

The Aghadowey man milks 180 autumn calving cows along with his father Thompson. Their farm extends 100ha. The cows are currently averaging 6,268L at 4.40% butterfat and 3.54% protein.

The cows calve over a 12-week period and receive just over 2.5t of concentrates per lactation.

Hugh takes up the story:“The multi-species sward is producing 8 to 10t of dry matter per hectare. It has received no bag nitrogen at all, just slurry.

AFBI's DR Rachel Cassidy with a soil core from a multi-species sward

“The area is managed in a similar way to all the other grazing areas on the farm.

“Forage covers are estimated with a plate meter. The cows found it a bit strange at the start. But they have taken to the new sward very well over the past few months.

“We have dry cows on the multi species swards at the moment: they just love it.”

The new sward comprises a mix of timothy, chicory, plantain and clovers. It was established last year courtesy of a direct drilling project.

Hugh Harbison (centre) ARC Zero host - discussing the benefits of multi-species swards with ARCZero chairman Professor John Gilliland (right) and Professor Jim McAdam

“Some of the herbs might die out over time, leaving only grass and clover,” said Hugh.

“But we will be able to work around that.”

The site chosen for the multi-species sward is at the bottom of a hill, very close to an existing drain. It is an area of the farm that can get very wet at the extreme ends of the grass growing season.

“We had great difficulty getting silage off that particular area of the farm,” Hugh explained.

Alex Higgins (AFBI) and Paul Willims, Queen's University Belfast at the ARCZero Event

“Apart from the saving in chemical nitrogen, we were able to get cows out on to that particular area of the farm before the end of March this year.

“It was unheard of for us to get cows grazing that early up to this point.”

Hugh and Thompson hosted an recently ARCZero open day, which attracted a total of 300 visitors.

Agri-Food and Biosciences (AFBI) research scientist Dr Rachel Cassidy spoke at the event.

Chatting at the ARCZero event l to r: Steven Houston, Glarryford; Kyran List, Glarryford and Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds

“The specific location of the multi species sward was selected for a number of reasons,” she explained.

“Chief among them was its position at the bottom of a hill and its proximity to a main field drain.

“In the past, nutrient run-off from the hill would have flown directly into the drain, thereby impacting on the quality of the water coming from the farm.

“However, with the multi-species sward now in place, a significant proportion of these nutrients will be utilised and absorbed by the fast-growing herbs and grasses.”

Hugh and Thompson Harbison will be implementing a number of mitigation measures, all designed to reduce the carbon footprint of their farm.

The impact of these new farm management procedures will be independently assessed over the coming years.