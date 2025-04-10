Musgrave crowns ‘Store of the Year’ winners

William McCann and Kellyanne Jones from Mace Greenisland (small format), Malachy McCaughan from Mace Armoy (large format), Sarah Doherty from Centra Waterloo Place in Londonderry (high convenience), Sharon McPolin from Centra Annaclone (foodmarket), Peter McCool from SuperValu Ballymoney, and Trevor Magill, Musgrave NI Managing Director.

FIVE local SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores have been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Store of the Year’ at Musgrave’s annual awards ceremony.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the three brands.

Claiming the title of SuperValu Store of the Year was SuperValu McCool’s in Ballymoney, which was recognised for its exceptional standards, range innovation, commitment to staff development and a team dedicated to providing great customer experience and service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Centra categories, McPolin’s in Annaclone scooped the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year award, acknowledged for its outstanding customer service standards, strong sales and continually delivering what the community wants: ‘a store that’s small in size but big on stature’.

In the Centra High-Convenience category, Centra Kavanagh’s Waterloo Place in Londonderry was awarded Store of the Year for the fourth time due to its excellent teamwork, plus very high standards across range and customer service. Described as a ‘small store that packs a big punch’, it also picked up the LRQA award which recognises the highest standards in food quality and safety.

Mace McCaughan’s in Armoy celebrated when it won the Mace large format Store of the Year. At the heart of the community, the team here takes immense pride in the store which underwent a transformation in 2024 and has been awarded for its outstanding service and revitalized offer for shoppers.

In the small format category, Mace McCann’s in Greenisland scooped the title not least for its dedicated team which continually strives for excellence and is focused on delivering exceptional value to its loyal customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony also saw Centra McCloskey’s Frosses Road in Cloughmills, which opened in July 2024, take the title of Newcomer of the Year. In the charity categories, SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield in Richhill and Centra Cuttle’s Deansbridge in Armagh were crowned Fundraisers of the Year for Action Cancer, while Mace Sion Mills received the same award for its work with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners, across our three brands.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands. Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter and DJ Pete Snodden in The Slieve Donard Hotel. Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.