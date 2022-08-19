Musgrave NI right on track for Down Royal

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will give the leading food convenience retailer and wholesaler, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc, exclusive naming rights to the full race card on Friday 26th August – the Musgrave Race Evening.

This is not Musgrave NI’s first foray into the world of horse racing as it has partnered with the racecourse for 10 years.

Down Royal Chief Executive, Emma Meehan said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with Musgrave NI and are excited to welcome them and their retail partners and suppliers back to Down Royal on Friday 26th August.

“Like Down Royal, Musgrave Group has a rich local heritage with a 146-year history. We are always looking to work with local brands who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences for racegoers.

“Through this renewed partnership we hope to enhance the race-going experience for fans and sponsors and make it a race evening not to forget.”

Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, Paddy Murney said: “We’re pleased to be partnering once again with Down Royal Racecourse for this final fixture of the summer calendar. The event is an opportunity for Musgrave to show appreciation to our retailer partners, whilst enabling them to take some time out of their stores.

“The sponsorship also provides an opportunity to showcase Musgrave to a diverse local audience whilst being part of an extremely exciting sporting weekend.”