Nelson Weir of Loughgall 1st, 2nd & 5th Open NIPA from Gowran Park

Well done to Transport Manager Paul Howard who had everything in hand and had a big convoy ready for release at Gowran Park Racecourse on Friday morning.

The change was necessary because of difficult weather conditions over the Bank Holiday weekend making any liberation impossible. Friday turned out a perfect day with great flying conditions and the birds romped home following liberation in the Co Kilkenny venue at 10.30am in a Lt Easterly wind. It was a big day for Loughgall with ace racer Nelson Weir finishing 1st, 2nd & 5th Open NIPA with John McGeary from the same club 3rd Open.

NIPA Race/Date

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitten team have won all three races to date in Portadown & Drumcree.

Gowran Park Friday 29/04/22 – Lib 10.30am wind Lt Easterly

NIPA Open 1st Gowran Park 777/22,021 –

1-1E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1616, 2-2E Nelson Weir 1605, 3-3E John McGeary Loughgall 1593, 4-4E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1591, 5-5E Nelson Weir 1591, 6-1A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, 7-6E D C & P McArdle 1590, 8-7E G & A Campbell Armagh 1590, 9-8E G & A Campbell 1589, 10-9E G & A Campbell 1588, 11-1B S & N Maginty Muckamore 1587, 12-2B S & N Maginty 1586, 13-2A Lawrence Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1586, 14-3A K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1583, 15-10E Joe Brown Blackwatertown WE 1582, 16-11E D C & P McArdle 1580, 17-12E D C & P McArdle 1580, 18-4A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1580, 19-13E P Duffy Armagh 1578, 21-3B Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1577.

NIPA Section A 59/1498 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1391, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1585, K Murphy Coalisland & District 1583, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1580, K Murphy 1575, B Morgan Coalisland & District 1574, B & D Coyle 1674, M McPhillips Coalisland & District 1571, M McPhillips 1569, M McPhilips 1568.

Nelson Weir from Loughgall collecting awards at the NIPA Ladies Night.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Karl Murphy 1583, 1575, B Morgan 1574, M McPhillips 1571, 1569, 1568.

Coleraine Premier HPS 15/464 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1591, L Hanson & Son 1585, B & G Coyle 1580, 1574, L Hanson & Son 1566, J Hanson 1562. Dominic, Gregory and Gerry take top spot this week. Congratulations Lads. Today’s winner is off a brother to Sean Diamond’s 2nd Open Roscrea hen paired to a sister of Diamond Bros & McLaughlin’s 2nd Open Talbenny bred off their 2020 Meritorious award winner bred by race secretary Russell McAlary. The lads also win 1st Section A making it 2 Section wins from 3 races from Coleraine Premier HPS after Lawrence Hanson & Son’s victory from Tullamore.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1531, B McCrudden 1521, W & W Murdock 1517, R Montgomery 1514, D Platt & Son 1473, K Darragh 1409. Terence makes it 3 on the trot.

Trevor Whyte from Rasharkin tops the MAC for the second time this year.

Cookstown Social 6/210 – K Morton & Sons 1568, G & S Smith 1566, 1566, 1559, K Morton & Sons 1558, 1558.

Castledawson – Lynn & Leacock 1549, 1513, 1498, S McFlynn 1494, Lynn & Leacock 1476, S McFlynn 1443.

Dungannon 9/207 – Bartek Isbaner 1539, 1539, 1531, J & J Sampson 1521, K Shannon 1518, Bartek Isbaner 1517.

Windsor Social 9/336 – A & M Boyle 1569, R & J Parke 1568, R McCann 1568, 1567, 1557, A Parke 1550. First win of the year for A & M Boyle.

Kenny Morton had the winner in Cookstown Social.

NIPA Section H 99/1742 – Ronnie Witherow Limavady 1561, Ken Armstrong Omagh & District 1535, D Booth Mourne & District 1532, F Patterson Strabane & District 1530, A Kelly Omagh & District 1514, D Booth 1512, D Booth 1511, D Booth 1511, D Booth 1511, K Mullan Limavady 1410.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 10/88 – Ray McMonagle 1488, Mickey Rabbett 1440, Cathal Fox 1425, Lexie McCloskey 1414, Ray McMonagle 1409, 1400. Amelia Earhart club result from Gowran Park well done everyone, don’t know what I am doing to get three in a trot.

Derry & District 18/389 – A McCrudden 1501, 1501, Michael McGrath 1489, A McCrudden 1478, J & G Ramsey 1472, A McCrudden 1459. Well done Anthony.

Foyle RPS 12/161 – Paul Maxwell 1494, D W Lofts 1463, Paul Maxwell Jnr 160, W & D Hamilton 1454, 1453, J McLaughlin 142.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1561, K Mullan 1510, H Crawford 1487, J Crawford 1449, P Irwin 1394, T McIlmoyle 1291.

Freddie Patterson wins for the second time in Strabane & District HPS.

Londonderry PRS 8/106 – S Gallagher 1499, N Murray 1497, 1468, J Cassidy 1467, L Hlanagan & Son 1451, B Houston 1459. Super result Sean.

Maiden City 14/258 – P McLaughlin 1490, H Ramsey 1480, J & M McGettigan 1471, T Rodgers 1462, J McConomy 1461, P & M Healy 1458. Well done to Maiden City secretary Pat McLaughlin, who takes the top spot in today’s race from Gowran Park.

Mourne & District – D Booth 1532, 1512, 1511, 1511, 1511, 1507.

Omagh & District – Ken Armstrong 1535, A Kelly 1514, 1475, 1474, G Quinn 1473, A Kelly 1471.

Strabane & District – Freddie Patterson 1530, 1489, J Walsh 1487, Neil McGavigan 1482, Dessie Mullan 1450, 1448. Good flying again Freddie.

NIPA Section B 115/3434 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1587, S & N Maginty 1586, Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1577, M Gamble & Son Ballymoney 1575, T Whyte Rasharkin & District 1572, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1569, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1569, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1568, F Barkley Rasharkin & District 1567, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1566.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 11/381 – Young McManus & Sons 1562, 1554, 1539, 1536, 1536, Chris Moore 1636. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird – M/M Robinson 1499, Chris Moore 1457.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/219 – J Eagleson & Sons 1530, 1529, 1529, 1528, 1526, 1525. Johnston Eagleson & Sons take the top six positions in the club here. Their winning blue chequer hen was in a kit of 6 from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin. Breeding is the best of Jackie’s Lambrecht family the “38 Cock” and famous “02 hen”. Johnston’s winning hen bred last year’s young bird section winner from Gowran Park.

Ballymoney HPS 18/704 – Young & Gibson 1577, M Gamble & Son 1575, D & H Stuart 1566, 1561, L Neill 1548, D Dixon 1541. Well done Young and Gibson on winning the race from Gowran Pk, Ballymoney HPs had 704 birds at the race.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/265 - 1st S Young& Gibson 1577.723, 2nd M Gamble & Son 1575.308, 3rd L Neill 1548.148, 4th J McDowell & Sons 1534.325, 5th W Rodgers 1506.532, 6th J McConaghie 1464.340.

Dervock RPS 5/201 – D & H Stuart 1566, 1561, D Devenney 1496, 1496, S Laverty 1489, D & G McMullan 1469.

Broughshane & District HPS – T & M Morrow 1501, 1501, D Houston & Son 1499, 1492, 1473, A Purvis 1456. Well done Marcus on your hat trick of wins - The loft is on form.

Cullybackey HPS 10/265 – C & R McIntyre 1550, A Darragh 1526, 1522, 1519, 1518, J & J Greer 1517. Well done to Chris and Robin McIntyre in today’s win, with a velocity of 1550.509. Well done lads, great result.

Crumlin & District 9/264 - Fleming Bros 1541, McConville Bros 1538, Fleming Bros 1529, G Grant 1526, J Lowry 1524, Fleming Bros 1518.

Harryville HPS 10/317 – S Crawford 1546, L Mullan 1541, S Crawford 1538, K & K Kernohan 1533, R H Clements 1532, A McBride 1531. Well done Sam two in row, winning pigeon bred by Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill Lambrecht x Van den Brande.

Kells & District 9/248 – Surgenor Bros 1534, S Murphy 1532, Surgenor Bros 1530, H Boyd 1527, 1526, 1524. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – McFarlane & Agnew 1523, Surgenor Bros 1519, H Turkington 1485, B Swann & Son 1479, A Barkley & Son 1474.

Muckamore HPS 9/271 – S & N Maginty 1587, 1586, 1563, 1562, 1554, S & J Bones & T Yates 1533. Winner was timed at 13.16hrs flying 150 miles.

Randalstown HPS 8/172 – Stewart Bros 1591, 1496, 1467, Houston Bros 1464, 1462, 1448, J Millar 1434, J McNeill & Son 1429. Stewart Bros won their second race of the season with a 2-year-old chequer hen. This Louis Thijs hen won the club from Talbenny last season.

Rasharkin & District 9/236 – T Whyte 1572, J & M Milliken 1569, F Barkley 1567, T Whyte 1563, J & M Milliken 1550, W McFetridge 1538.

NIPA Section E 142/4634 – N Weir Loughgall 1616, N Weir 1605, John McGeary Loughgall 1593, D C & P McArdle Armagh 1591, N Weir 1591, D C & P McArdle 1590, G & A Campbell Armagh 1590, G & A Campbell 1589, G & A Campbell 1588, Joe Briown Blackwatertown WE 1682. NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/399 - J & E Calvin 1577, 1564, 1563, G Buckley & Son 1559, R D Calvin 1558, P Boyd 1557. Congratulations to Eileen and Jinkie Calvin on taking first 3 positions today. The winning pigeon is a VDB crossed with Willy Jacobs. This pigeon was 3rd open Tullamore (1290 birds) as a young bird beaten by loft mate when J & E Calvin took first 12 positions. 2 out of 3 wins so far this year for this successful partnership.

Armagh HPS 12/390 – D C & P McArdle 1591, 1590, G & A Campbell 1590, 1589, 1588, D C & P McArdle 1580. Taking the Red Card this week and making it 3 in a row are the lofts of DCP McArdle. Well done to all members who raced this week. D C & P McArdle latest results Gowan Park. 1st and 2nd club with 390 birds plus, 4th, 8th, 17th, 18th, and 39th Open 22,021 birds. This is the 2nd win for this hen with lots of positions. She’s a granddaughter of Danny Dixon “Champion Heartbreaker” thanks again Danny Dixon

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1563, 1552, M Duggan & Son 1535, G McEvoy 1529, D Mawhinney & Son 1526, 1525.

Blackwatertown West End HPS – Joe Brown 1582, 1569, 1566, 1564, G Douglas 1555, Collins & Douglas 1554. Congratulations to Big Joe taking the first 4 in the club from Gowran Park.

Bondhill Social – D Calvin 1573, 1563, 1558, Capper Bros 1557, D Calvin 1556, 1551.

Edgarstown 15/500 – R G & G Donaldson 1553, 1550, G & C Simmons 1549, 1544, S Roycroft 1544, G & C Simmons 1543. Well done to Roy, Gary and Graham on taking the top two and getting their first win after joining the club this year a loft never to far away in any results. Their winner was a Red cock down off the Walkingshaw stock. Well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 11/318 – Tom Wilson 1567, Rafferty & Toman 1564, A Feeney & Son 1559, 1554, 1553, Tom Wilson 1549. Well done Tom Wilson that’s 3 in a row.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1557, C Brown 1551, 1545, Alan Craig 1545, 1540, Dowey Bros 1532.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1616, 1605, John McGeary 1593, Nelson Weir 1591, 1577, 1576.

Lurgan Social 23/708 – C J & B Ferris 1574, J Barr 1568, 1567, S Curran 1565, J Barr 1565, 1563. Well done Barry making it 3 on the bounce.

Markethill 7/250 – Humphries & Baird 1560, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1546, 1540, M Bruce & Sons 1537, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1529, 1529. Well done Alan Humphries and Brian Baird on the win.

Monaghan 11/330 – Cooney Bros 1575, 1558, K Allister 1557, 1556, 1535, 1535. Another beautiful day for racing and once again good returns reported by all club members. The two in form lofts take the top six club positions, last week’s winners Cooney Bros strike again taking 1st and 2nd and last week’s runner up Keith Allister takes the next four on the sheet. Well done to both lofts. Keith also wins the club 2 Bird.

Portadown & Drumcree 7/230 – J Whitten & Son 1562, 1546, J Geary & Son 1543, 1536, J Whitten & Son 1530, 1528. Nom won by J Geary & Son. Another great win for J Whitten & Son making that 3 in a row! Well done to John Geary also for finishing in the Top 10.

NIPA Section C 129/3443 – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1562, J & D Braniff 1562, J & D Braniff 1561, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1561, D M G Ferguson 1560, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1559, J & D Braniff 1559, J & D Braniff 1558, W Gilmore Ligoniel 1557, P & M Travers Wheatfield 1557.

NIPA Section D 95/2789 – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1557, P & J Boal Dromore 1552, A Rollins & Son 1552, P & K McCarthy Trinity 1551, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1551, P & K McCarthy 1551, P & J Boal 1548, Lavery Bros Hills & Maze 1548, P & J Boal 1547, W Joss Lisburn & Dist 1547.

NIPA Section F 67/1776 – McGimpsey Bros Newtownards 1488, McGimpsey 1487, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1458, McCartan & Woodsides 1458, McCartan & Woodsides 1458, McCartan & Woodsides 1457, McCartan & Woodsides 1457, McGimpsey Bros 1457, McCartan & Woodsides 1449, McCartan & Woodsides 1449.

NIPA Section G 71/2705 – Gary Hudges & Son Newry & Dist 1476, S Delaney Harmony 1572, M/M Delaney Dromore 1564, S Delaney 1562, J & F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1562, J & F McCabe & Son 1562, J & F McCabe & Son 1562, J & F McCabe & Son 1561, J & J McCabe & Son 1561, J & F McCabe & Son 1560.

Coleraine Premier dominate the Triangle

There were loads of good performances and pigeons making their section results and securing Open positions. These below are the Top 20 performances. Congratulations to Diamond Bros & McLaughlin on winning the Triangle this week. The winner is off a brother to Sean Diamond’s second Open Roscrea hen paired to a sister of Diamond Bros & M’Laughlin’s 2nd Open Talbenny bred off their 2020 Meritorious award winner bred by race secretary Russell McAlary. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle Gowran Park – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1585, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1580, B & D Coyle 1574, A & N Boyle Windsor Soc 1569, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1568, R McCann Windsor Soc 1568, R McCann 1567, L Hanson & Son 1566, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1562, L Hanson & Son 1562, L Hanson & Son 1557, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1556, J Hanson 1556, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1555, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1555, J Hanson 1555, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1552, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1551, A Parke Windsor Social 1550.

City of Derry Federation Gowran Park – Anthony McCrudden Derry & District 1501, A McCrudden 1501, S Gallagher Londonderry 1499, N Murray Londonderry 1497, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1494, Pat McLaughlin Maiden City 1490, Michael McGrath Derry & District 1489, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1488, F Ramsey Maiden City 1480, A McCrudden 1478, J & G Ramsey Derry & District 1471, J & M McGettigan 1471, N Murray 1468, J Cassidy Londonderry 1467, D & W Lofts 1463.

Foyle Valley Combine Gowran Park – F Patterson Strabane 1530, Anthony McCrudden Derry & District 1501, A McCrudden 1501, S Gallagher Londonderry 1499, N Murray Londonderry 1497, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1494, Pat McLaughlin Maiden City 1490, Michael McGrath Derry & District 1489, F Patterson 1489, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1488, Jay Walsh Strabane 1487, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1482, F Ramsey Maiden City 1480, A McCrudden 1478, J & G Ramsey Derry & District 1471.

Combine Double for Trevor Whyte from Gowran Park

The racing season continued with the third race from Gowran Park in County Kilkenny. Due to a poor weather forecast for the weekend it was decided to race mark on the Thursday evening for a Friday Liberation. Friday 29th April turned out a beautiful day and the NIPA liberated at 10.30am in light easterly winds. The Rasharkin club had the early birds taking the top four positions in the Mid Antrim Combine 64/1761. Trevor Whyte fresh from his 1st Open NIPA Tullamore result a fortnight ago was again best in the Combine again doing 1572. His winning yearling grizzle Lambrecht hen timed at 13.28pm was flying 159 miles to the lofts just outside Portglenone. Trevor’s hen was racing on the natural system and finishes 34th Open NIPA. In the opening race of the season from Tullamore she won 2nd club (blm), 6th MA Combine and 30th Open NIPA and last year as a young bird 1st club and 8th MA Combine from Gowran Park. This top racing hen is full sister to his Tullamore NIPA Open winner. Combine runner up was John & Mark Milliken on 1569 followed by Freddie Barkley on 1567 with the same bird that won 11th Combine in the opening race of the season and Trevor Whyte was in again for 4th Combine on 1563. Next best on 1562 were Young McManus & Sons who had the top five positions in Ahoghill. Paddy & William’s 3-year-old blue chequer cock was 2nd club & 5th MA Combine last week and has now 4 x 1st clubs. Sire is their No.1 Karel Laenen cock and the dam a Lambrecht hen. Other winners included Chris & Robin McIntyre in Cullybackey on 1550, last week’s Combine winner Sam Crawford again best in his club doing 1546, Surgenor Bros the winners in Kells for the second week in a row on 1534, Johnston Eagleson & Sons with the top six in Ballymena & Dist on 1530, the Randalstown winners Stewart Bros 1519 and Marcus Morrow winner in Broughshane on 1501, winner for the third time. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Gowran Park 64/1761- Trevor Whyte Rasharkin 1572, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1569, F Barkley Rasharkin 1567, Trevor Whyte Rasharkin 1563, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1562, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1554, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1550, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1550, S Crawford Associate 1546, D Dixon Rasharkin 1541, D Dixon Rasharkin 1541, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1540, T Whyte Rasharkin 1540, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1539, S Crawford Associate 1538, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1536, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1536, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1536, C Moore Ahoghill 1536, Surgenor Bros Kells 1534, T Whyte Rasharkin 1534, S Murphy Kells 1532, R H Clements Associate 1532, A McBride Associate 1531, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1530, Surgenor Bros Kells 1530, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1530, S Crawford Associate 1529, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1529, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1529, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1528, H Boyd Kells 1527, A Darragh Cullybackey 1526, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1526, H Boyd Kells 1526, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1525, A Darragh Cullybackey 1524, S Crawford Associate 1524, McFarlane & Agnew Kells 1523, Surgenor Bros Kells 1523

Champions League Group Stage - Points gathered in the top 20 of the MA Combine in the first six old bird races.

Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 - Gowran Park Week 3 of 6

Group (1) J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 19, A Purvis Broughshane 0, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 0, D Craig Associate 0

Group (2) J Eagleson & Son Ballymena 37, Surgenor Bros Kells 23, C Moore Ahoghill 2, C Kennedy Broughshane

Group (3) F Barkley Rasharkin 42, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 8, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0, R Service & Son Ballymena 0

Group (4) J & M Milliken Rasharkin 44, A Darragh Cullybackey 40, A Shiels Ahoghill 0, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0

Group (5) T Whyte Rasharkin 80, R H Clements Associate 0, J Miller Randalstown 0, H Turkington Kells 0

Group (6) S Murphy Kells 59, G Gibson Cullybackey 20, J Rock Associate 9, N Percy & Son Randalstown 0

Group (7) Blair & Rankin Ballymena 9, J & J Greer Cullybackey 4, Stewart Bros Randalstown 0, H Boyd Kells 0

Group (8) S Crawford Associate 51, D Dixon Rasharkin 43, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 14, R Alexander Ballymena 0

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier of the Year - Week 3 Gowran Park Top 10

Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 94, T Whyte Rasharkin 80, S Murphy Kells 59, S Crawford Associate 51, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 44, D Dixon Rasharkin 43, F Barkley Rasharkin 42, A Darragh Cullybackey 40, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 37, Surgenor Bros Kells 23.

The D C & P McArdle team, big winners in Armagh HPS.

The Donaldson team win for the first time in their new club Edgarstown HPS.

Well done Sam Crawford two in a row in Harryville, with his winner a Lambrecht x Van den Brande from his good friends Paddy and William McManus.