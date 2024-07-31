Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Irish Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy and Irish Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin have announced a new funding call from Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland, to enhance interpretation at existing operating visitor attractions and experiences along the Causeway Coastal Route and north of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Coast-to-Coast Capital Investment Scheme, part of the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project, aims to encourage visitors to explore both tourist routes by improving the storytelling and immersive experience capabilities on offer in existing visitor attractions and experiences.

The scheme will be open for applications in the local authority areas of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council along the Causeway Coastal route as well as counties Donegal, Sligo and parts of Leitrim on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The scheme is the first initiative to be launched under the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project, and details on further supports will be released in the coming months.

It aims to create greater links between both iconic coastal routes to ensure visitors are motivated to stay longer and bring greater economic benefit to the region.

Mr Murphy said: “I welcome the funding announced today from the Shared Island Initiative towards the Tourism Brand Collaboration Project and the Coast-to-Coast Capital Investment Scheme. It is a great example of all-island collaboration between Ireland’s three tourism agencies.

“Tourism is one of our most important economic sectors, benefiting communities right across the North. I look forward to seeing how the project will enhance the experiences enjoyed by both domestic and overseas visitors and contribute to delivering regional balance.”

Ms Martin said: “With this innovative funding scheme, the government is supporting new collaboration and investment in the tourism sector on a cross-border basis.

“The Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project – Coast-to-Coast Capital Investment Scheme will improve and better connect the visitor experience at existing operating attractions along the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route to ensure they offer innovative, world-class visitor experiences which will appeal to our international and domestic visitors and will further raise the profile of these magnificent touring routes.”

“This scheme serves to further our ultimate goal of developing a vibrant and competitive tourism sector across the island, one that is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

"I want to commend the three tourism agencies, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland on the strong collaboration that they have already shown in developing this scheme as part of the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration and marketing initiative.

"As an island renowned for our stories, it is important that we continue to enhance the ability for visitors to fully immerse themselves in our rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant communities.”

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to see the launch of this new initiative which will enhance the visitor experience at sites along the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“By aligning investment on a cross-border basis, the benefits to the tourism industry can be maximised, particularly in the international marketplace. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to achieve our collective goals of extending visitor stays and increasing levels of spend.”

Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley, said: “The launch of today’s scheme is an important first step in delivering the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project which will have a significant positive impact on sustainable tourism development on the island of Ireland.

"Encouraging visitors to explore both routes will help distribute visitor levels to the northern half of the island and further spread the economic benefits of tourism.

"Fáilte Ireland looks forward to working with local authorities in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and relevant stakeholders in Northern Ireland in delivering this project and developing world-class visitor experiences that will appeal to both domestic and international tourists.”

Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement for Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland warmly welcomes today’s launch of the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project – Coast-to-Coast Capital Investment Scheme, which will connect the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route and northern section of the Wild Atlantic Way in a way that motivates our international visitors to stay longer and spend more, thereby bringing greater economic benefit to this part of the island.”

The maximum investment grant value available is €300,000 in Ireland, or £250,000 in Northern Ireland for any one project under this scheme. The minimum investment grant value is €50,000 in Ireland and £40,000 for Northern Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland will assess Expression of Interest Forms to determine the applicant’s and the proposed project’s eligibility in accordance with the scheme’s qualifying criteria.

Further information about how to apply is available at:

For Northern Ireland: http://www.tourismni.com/SharedIsland