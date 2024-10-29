A new, fully funded farm safety roadshow has been launched in Ireland with the aim of bringing safety to farmers.

The roadshow will be held at co-operative livestock marts, co-op store premises and on farms in six locations over the coming weeks.

Run by FRS Co-Op and the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS), this initiative will be held in easily accessible locations making it more convenient for busy farmers to attend, allowing them to access this vital information and training.

Statistics from the HSA show that on average, there have been 19 farm fatalities a year, over the last 10 years. Taking those figures into account, the roadshow seeks to provide better awareness and understanding of the correct health and safety practices.

At the official launch of the Farm Safety Roadshows at Kilcullen Mart were (left to right) Jim Dockery, Health and Safety Manager, FRS Co-Op; Helena Silke, Training Coordinator, FRS Co-Op; Minster for State with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon TD; Edward Carr, President, Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS); TJ Flanagan, CEO, ICOS and Eamon Farrell, Agri & Food Policy Executive, ICOS. The free roadshow events aims to “bring safety to farmers” and will run in Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare and Mayo during October and November. (Pic: Freelance)

The roadshow will travel to Kerry, Wicklow, Cork, Kildare, Galway and Mayo.

At these events farmers will be provided with practical silks and knowledge on topics like the dangers of working with livestock, machinery and driving on roads, mental health and seeking out help for family members, Farm Buildings and how to maximise TAMS grant aid to better your farm as well as efficiency around farm work.

Guest speakers from the industry will provide their expertise as part of the event, which is expected to run for approximately two to three hours in each location.

The schedule for the various roadshow events running through November in association with regional co-operatives is:

- Kerry: Thursday, 7th November at 14:00. Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry. V92 W279. In association with Kerry Agribusiness

- Wicklow: Friday, 8th November at 11.00. Tom Short’s Farm – Newtown Mount Kennedy, Co. Wicklow. A63HP22. In association with FRS Farm Services

- Cork: Tuesday, 12th November at 10:30. Co-Op Superstores, Clonmel Road, Mitchelstown. Co Cork P67 Y235. In association with Co-Op Superstores

- Kildare: Thursday, 14th November at 10:30. Tirlán CountryLife, Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. W34 PF50. In association with Tirlán CountryLife

- Galway: Friday, 15th November at 11:00. Kilconnell, Co. Galway. H53 PH68. In association with Arrabawn

- Mayo: Saturday, 16th November at 10:30. Aurivo, Carrowntobber Oughter. Balla, Co. Mayo, F23 EC99. In association with Aurivo Livestock Marts

The roadshow was launched by Minister for State, Martin Heydon TD, at an event at Kilcullen Mart.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Heydon stated: “I’m delighted to be able to work with these partners.

“The only reason we’re making progress in this area is because there are so many people invested in wanting to make a difference. So partnering with FRS, and ICOS, and getting to places like Kilcullen Mart, where the people are, is exactly what it’s about.

“It’s about being where the farmers are, making sure the conversation is heard, that’s how we make a change. I look forward to seeing a change in culture, it won’t be a short-term gain, we want to see these numbers go down and stay down and get as low as possible.

“You can’t eliminate risks completely, but you can definitely reduce them, and that’s what we continue to do.”

Jim Dockery, Health and Safety Manager with FRS Co-Op, commented: “It’s a busy time of year for farmers, with cattle going indoors and the evenings getting shorter. It can be challenging to carve out time to go to talks and events.

“That is why this roadshow is a little different. We’re taking safety to farmers. We will run these events on local farms, marts and in co-op yards where farmers go to many times a week with cattle or collecting supplies for the farm. So by being at these locations and taking a couple of hours out to see some safety events, it will make it as convenient for the farmer as possible.

“We also want to capture the farmer that doesn’t normally go to meetings and events but by popping to his local mart or co-op collecting meal, or dosing, or new wellies etc, he or she can avail of the information and knowledge, in a comfortable environment where they know everyone anyway. Everybody knows someone who has been injured or worse still, killed in farm accidents.

“So it’s very close to most people’s hearts and any of us working in the agri-sector realise how important farm safety is. That is why we are running this roadshow and we hope there will be plenty of farmers in attendance, furthering awareness and use of safe practice and procedures.”

Edward Carr, President of ICOS, added: “This is an issue that’s very close to all our hearts. If we’re to be completely honest with ourselves, we’ve all had close calls on our farms.

“That is why there is a vital purpose behind these roadshows. We hope that these roadshows will serve for the betterment of everybody involved. We are very honoured and privileged to be involved in this initiative. We fully believe the co-op network is an ideal platform for us to promote these events right across the country and we hope there will be strong interest for each of these roadshows.”

Anyone wishing to attend the roadshow is encouraged to register in advance on www.frsfarmreliefservices.ie/farmsafetyroadshow/