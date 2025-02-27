New look for Newtownstewart YFC as the unveil their new club half zips

Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club are pleased to present their new club half zips which have been kindly sponsored by McFarland Transport.

McFarland Transport has previously sponsored the club tops and has now generously sponsored the new half zips.

This local firm is located in Plumbridge and renowned for their transport services throughout the country hauling internationally.

The club met with sponsor Raymond McFarland to unveil our new half zips which are now available for members to purchase.

Picture from left to right: Ryan Fair, Sarah McFarland, Amy Patterson, Raymond McFarland (McFarland Transport), Faith Sproule, Andrea McFarland and Alistair McKelvey

The club are looking forward to showing off their new half zips at upcoming YFCU events.

The club has begun its new club year with the annual group meeting where we have elected in a new team of officials for the 2025/2026 club year.

Since then club has held our annual fitness night and roving supper.

To get involved with Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club, message the club page on either Facebook or Instagram.