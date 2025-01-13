New programme aims to create job opportunities for Childminders

Shonagh Higginbotham, LMP Officer, Clare McGillion, Development and Engagement Officer, Northern Ireland Childminding Association, Trudy Doherty, Social Worker, Early Years Learning, Western Trust, and Nicki Gilleece, Manager, LMP. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

DERRY City and Strabane District Council have launched a new training programme to create a more joined-up approach to creating job opportunities for childminders.

The Childminding Academy aims to support individuals through the childminding registration and approval process. The programme is led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP) and is being delivered as part of a Province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Funded by the DfC, Labour Market Partnerships (LMP) create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Successful applicants will benefit from a comprehensive training package, support and resources to assist them in becoming registered childminders or approved home child carers.

The LMP programme aims to address employment and training issues by pooling local resources and providing a joined up and flexible approach to employability support.

The council, along with the other 10 local authorities, has established a local labour market partnership and action plan tailored to the needs of each individual council area.

The Childminding Academy is a key element and will be delivered in partnership with the Northern Ireland Childminding Association (NICMA), drawing on their expertise in delivering successful training and support.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to existing and prospective childminders. It will not only provide essential training and resources but will pave the way for fulfilling careers in childminding and home child care for many people.

“Participants will also benefit from receiving care and support from trained professionals who will be better equipped to meet their needs.”

Labour Market Partnership Manager Nicky Gilleece explained more about the Academy.

“Candidates will receive all the necessary training and guidance they need to successfully become a registered childminder,” she explained.

“Participants will take part in an awareness workshop to develop an understanding of the Childminding and Approved Home Child Care sector.

“Free mandatory and certified training will be delivered in Paediatric First Aid, Safeguarding and Health and Safety and successful candidates will receive one year’s membership of the Northern Ireland Childminding Association.

“Support will also be provided with the childminding registration process and one-to-one mentoring and business support will also be accessible.”

Patricia Lewsley-Mooney CBE, CEO of NICMA, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: “We are delighted to be able to deliver this opportunity to prospective childminders and Approved Home Childcarers to help support those moving into the sector, as well as improving outcomes for children, families, and communities in the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

“NICMA is committed to nurturing the home based childcare sector and fostering positive impacts on local communities.”

To find out more about the Childminding Academy and how you can benefit, email [email protected] or call 07533 514789.