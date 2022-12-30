The New Year Honours are the first honours list issued by King Charles III.

Receiving an OBE is Victor Chestnutt, former president of the Ulster Farmers' Union. Mr Chestnutt, from Bushmills in County Antrim, receives his honour for services to agriculture.

Also receiving an OBE is Michael Bell, the Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd. The Holywood native receives his OBE for services to the food and drink industry and to the economy in Northern Ireland.

Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

An OBE has also been awarded to Joseph Breen, lately Senior Scientific Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. Mr Breen, from Ballycastle, County Antrim, receives his honour for services to marine science and to environmental protection.

An MBE is awarded to Dr Roy Anderson, from Newtownbreda, for services to science and nature.

Meanwhile, Susan Cunningham DL, who was president of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association, receives an MBE for services to the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland.

An MBE also goes to Ursula Lavery, from Moira in County Down, for services to the agri-food industry and to the economy in Northern Ireland.

Former president of the UFU, Victor Chestnutt

Receiving a BEM in the New Year Honours is James McVicar Morrison. The Ballymena man receives a BEM for services to agriculture in Northern Ireland.

A BEM is also awarded to Patrick McTeague, Food Technology Technician for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive.

From Magherafelt in County Londonderry, he receives his honour for public and voluntary service.