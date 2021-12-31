New Year honours for local agri-food industry figures

Anne and Mark Morrison chat to Paul Jeenes, Junior Vice President, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society at the All Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championship Final at Newry Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Former UFU president Ian Marshall has received an OBE for public and political service.

Trevor Lockhart, chief executive of the Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Limited, has received an MBE for services to the agri-food industry and the economy in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Anne Morrison, found member of the Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Limited, has received an MBE for services to the promotion of the Aberdeen Angus breed and to agriculture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Press Eye - Belfast - 27th July 2021 Ulster Unionist Party member Ian Marshall pictured in County Armagh. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Terence McKeag has received a BEM for services to agriculture and to equestrian sport in Northern Ireland.

Also receiving a BEM is Ms Mairead Angela Savage, Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for services to forestry.

See below for a full list of the recipients:

Order of the Bath Companions of the Order of the Bath

Terence McKeag

Mr Richard James Pengelly, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Service and Permanent Secretary, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Health and to the Government.

Order of the British Empire, Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Mr John Johnston, Deputy Secretary, Healthcare Policy Group, Department of Health. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire, Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Clark Samuel Bailie, For services to Housing and Public Management in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove, Lately Principal, St Mary’s High School, Newry. For services to Education.

Dr Bethany Charlotte Firth, For services to Swimming

Dr Grainne Doran, General Practitioner, Northern Ireland and lately Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland Council. For services to General Practice.

Mr Raymond Hutchinson, Managing Director, Gilbert-Ash. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion.

Mrs Marie Alea Mary Greenwood Mallon MBE, Chair, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Industrial and Employment Relations in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Mr Ian James Marshall, For Public and Political Service

Mr Sean McCarry, Regional Commander, Community Rescue Service. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Ms Bridget Isabella Mongan, Director, Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Health Care and Social Work in Northern Ireland.

Mr Stephen Orr, Chief Executive, Catalyst. For services to Innovation

Mr Jonathan Rea MBE, For services to Motorcycle Racing.

Mrs Hilary Ann Margaret Singleton, Board Member, International Fund for Ireland. For services to the Community Sector.

Dr Kevin Francis Sweeney, Lately Head, Central Survey Unit, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Julie Christina Bingham Taggart, Principal, Nendrum College, Comber, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Order of the British Empire, Members of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Wendy Jane Anne Anderson, Respiratory Consultant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Mr Roger Colin Armstrong, For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland.

Dr Peter Richard Briggs, For services to Judo.

Ms Elizabeth Mary Buchanan, Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Mr Simon Peter Darby, Social Worker, Young Lives vs Cancer. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ezekiel Graham Dodds, For Public Service to Communities across Northern Ireland.

Mr David Robert Martin Donaldson, For services to Charity and to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Kenneth Ross Donaldson, Director of Services, South East Fermanagh Foundation. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Maureen Elizabeth Dunn, For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Monica Mary Fitzpatrick, Deputy Principal, Equality and LGBT Policy Unit, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Equality and LGBT Rights and voluntary services to Law and Order.

Mrs Edith Mary Adelaide Fleck, For services to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Imelda Gavin, Compliance Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Excise Compliance Strategy

Rev Dr Samuel Grant, For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Dr Allison Josephine Gray, For services to St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard Terence Greer, Forensic Case Manager, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gareth Robert Armstrong Hetherington, Temporary Chair, Governing Body, SERC. For services to Further Education.

Mrs Heather Sara Houston, Lecturer, Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to Further Education and Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mr Oliver Brendan Jeffers, Author and Illustrator. For services to the Arts

Mr Paul Mark Johnston, Head Coach and Project Manager, Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Sport and to the community in County Antrim.

Mr Reynold James Kirk, For services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project.

Mr Trevor William Lockhart, Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Limited. For services to the Agri-Food Industry and the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Mairead Mackle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarasis Enterprises. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Mr Frederick George Magee, For services to Association Football in East Belfast.

Mrs Anne Mairead Maguire, Lately Project Lead Digital Admissions, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Mrs Janet McAlister, Lately Lead Officer, School Catering Service, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Miss Margaret Pearl McBride, Vice Principal, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Prof Jackie McCoy, Professor, Management Development and Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education, to Business and to the Arts.

Mrs Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre DL, For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Londonderry.

Mr Norman McKinley, Executive Director, UK Operations, British Red Cross. For services to the Covid-19 Response

Mr William James McLarnin, For services to Scouting and Voluntary Service in County Down.

Mrs Jacqueline Mai Moore, For services to Girl Guiding in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Elizabeth Anne Morrison, Founder Member, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd, Northern Ireland. For services to the Promotion of the Aberdeen Angus Breed and to Agriculture.

Mr Colin Hugh Neill, Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Northern Ireland

Mrs Judith Anne Owens, Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast. For services to Tourism.

Mrs Zaron Perry, Lately Principal, Trinity Nursery School, Bangor, Northern Ireland. For services to Pre-School Education.

Mr Thomas Stephen Stirling Reid, Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police. For services to the Maritime Industry.

Mr Robert William Scott, Chief Executive, Prison Fellowship, Northern Ireland. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Mr Edwin John Shanks, For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Mr Jason Smyth, For services to Paralympic Athletics and the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Angela Thompson, For Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Caroline Jane Wells DL, Director, JComms. For services to the Public Relations Industry, to the Economy and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire, Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Samuel Wesley Atchison, Lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News. For services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone.

Mrs Margaret Ellen Beattie, For services to the Girls’ Brigade in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Anne Brown, Counsellor, Women’s Aid, Belfast. For services to Victims of Domestic Violence.

Mrs Ruth Anne Caddell, For services to Education and to the community in Markethill, County Armagh.

Mr James Johnston Chapman, Charge Hand Porter, Lisburn Health Centre, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.

Ms Joan Isobel Clements, Administrative Support Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Stephen Crawford, Founder, Coaching for Christ. For services to Young People in County Antrim.

Miss Claire Louise Curran, For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lorna Anne Moore Dane, For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Maureen Dunseath, Driver, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For Voluntary Service.

Dr Mary Gordon-McBride, For services to the community in Enniskillen.

Dr Ian Clive Humphreys, Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. For services to the Environment.

Mrs Frances Rebecca Hunter, For services to the community in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Mr William James Edwin Johnston, Branch Manager, Omagh, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Public Libraries.

Mr Kenneth Ian Jones, For services to Sport and Charity.

Mrs Gladys Kerr, For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Mrs Ethel Elizabeth Liggett, For services to the community in County Tyrone and to Nursing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gerard Lynch, For services to Education and to the community in County Londonderry.

Mrs Mary Lyttle, Enforcement of Judgments Office, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public and Charitable services.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth McAuley, Assistant, Peter Pan Playgroup. For services to Pre-School Education.

Mr George Ivor McCandless, For services to Golf in Northern Ireland.

Ms Bronagh McDonnell, Bus Driver and Driver Mentor. For services to Public Transport and to Community Engagement in Northern Ireland.

Mr William McFarland, For services to Music in County Antrim.

Mr James Samuel McIlroy, For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland.

Ms Mary Louise McIlwee, For services to Mental and Physical Wellbeing to vulnerable people in County Antrim.

Mr Terence Adams McKeag, For services to Agriculture and to Equestrian Sport in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Catherine McKee, Senior Playgroup and Family Project Manager. For services to Children and Families in Belfast.

Mr Robert John Ivor McMullan, Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. For public service during Covid-19.

Mrs Kathleen Moore, Lead Supervisor, Environmental Cleanliness Team, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19.

Ms Marjory Elizabeth Mulligan, For services to Nursing and to Charity in Dungannon and South Tyrone.

Mr Joseph Thomas O’Loughlin, For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh.

Ms Lynda Elizabeth Ann Orr, For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Mr William James Rutherford, For services to the community in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Ms Mairead Angela Savage, Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Forestry.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Sinnamon, For services to Education and the community in County Antrim.

Mr Thomas Gordon Smyth, Board Member, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For Public Service.

Miss Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson, For services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone.

Mrs Alison Wallace, For services to the Community in County Londonderry during Covid-19.

Mr William James Crawford Wilson, For services to the community in County Antrim.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Ms Daphne Elaine Duffy, Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Mr Jason Patrick Murphy, Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland