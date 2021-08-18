Newtownards YFC helps to raise £1,550 for local charity

Raymond McKee accepting a cheque for £1,550 to Prostate Cancer NI from Newtownards YFC. He is pictured with, left to right, Jane Patton, club leader, Joy Dalzell, club treasurer, and Isaac Moore, assistant club secretary

The event was held on Father’s Day with proceeds raised going towards Prostate Cancer NI and club funds.

As the club’s 90th year has just passed, members were hoping to achieve a total of 90 vehicles at the road run to mark the occasion.

This target was well and truly smashed with over 140 vehicles in attendance.

The sun was shining and a great afternoon was had by all.

The club would like to thank Raymond McKee and family for allowing them to use their premises for the run and for organising Prostate Cancer NI to come along on the day with merchandise for participants in order to raise awareness.

The club would also like to thank everyone who came along with a tractor, lorry, car, vintage motorcycles or even just to spectate along the route, your support and generosity made this year’s tractor and road run a day to remember.

It is with great pleasure that Newtownards YFC committee members have been able to present a cheque for £1,550 to Prostate Cancer NI as a result of the tractor and road run, which has been very thankfully received.

Newtownards YFC is now gearing up for a busy end to the summer/start of the winter program.