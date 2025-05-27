NI Food To Go Association hosts industry celebration at Stormont

Kiera Campbell, Sales Director at Henderson Foodservice and Chairperson of the NI Food To Go Association, Michael Henderson, Chief Executive of the NI Food to Go Association, and Diana Armstrong MLA, Chairperson of the NI Food To Go All Party Group.

THE Northern Ireland Food To Go Association has hosted the first ever ‘Celebration of the NI Industry’ reception in Stormont, bringing together small business owners, politicians and key stakeholders to recognise the consistent dedication and growth within Northern Ireland's food to go industry.

The event was attended by MLAs from across all political parties and provided an opportunity to highlight the positive contributions made by the sector over the years.

It also created a space for dialogue between business leaders and political representatives to discuss the future direction of the industry and how to enable further growth.

Diana Armstrong MLA, Chairperson of the NI Food To Go Industry All Party Group, commented: “This event serves as a testament to the resilience and innovation of Northern Ireland's food to go sector and an opportunity to recognise the hard work of those who have contributed to our industry's success, as well as strengthening the relationships that will drive future growth.

“In our most recent All Party Group meeting, topics discussed included recruitment, training resources and tenancy protection, all of which are vital aspects to grow the industry but are often overlooked. It is this type of support that the food to go sector vitally needs.”

The food to go sector employs over 30,000 full-time equivalent staff, significantly contributing to local employment, and is valued at approximately £510 million annually. On average, local people in the Province will spend £55 per month within the food to go industry within Northern Ireland.

Michael Henderson, Chief Executive of the NI Food To Go Association, added: “As Northern Ireland’s food to go industry continues to thrive, events like these provide a platform to showcase our achievements and discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“The NI Food To Go Association is committed to supporting the growth and development of the food to go sector in Northern Ireland, encouraging collaboration and innovation and safeguarding businesses, as well as promoting the region's rich culinary heritage.”

Speaking at the event, Kiera Campbell, Sales Director at Henderson Foodservice and Chairperson of the NI Food To Go Association, said: “Today’s event shows just how far the food to go industry has come, and it is amazing to witness it’s continued success. This association is vital to ensuring that our growing industry continues to flourish, is innovative and continues to provide and protect vital jobs.”

Later this year, the NI Food To Go Awards will return for the second time, showcasing the hard work and dedication shown daily by food to go outlets across Northern Ireland. The association has received a record number of award entries for 2025, demonstrating the dedication of the food to go sector throughout Northern Ireland.