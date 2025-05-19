NI Water bans lighting barbecues and open fires at its sites, including Silent Valley

NI Water has introduced a temporary ban on the lighting of barbecues or open fires across its publicly accessible sites, including at Silent Valley Mountain Park with immediate effect.

The decision comes after the Natural Hazards Partnership announced an amber wildfire risk for last week, dissipating yesterday but increasing again to amber from today.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spent two weeks battling hundreds of wildfires across Northern Ireland during a spell of good weather last month. The Silent Valley Mountain Park was badly affected at that time with green shoots of recovery from the Mournes restoration work after the 2021 wildfires destroyed, flora and fauna scorched and species diversity reduced.

Patricia McKee, facilities senior manager at NI Water, said: “Wildfires not only pose a risk to human life, wildlife and the environment but also our drinking water catchment areas. Activities such as littering, using disposable barbecues and burning waste increases the risk of wildfires, so special care must be taken.

“The ban on lighting barbecues and fires at our sites is a temporary precautionary measure which has been put in place to ensure the safety of our community, wildlife and surrounding environment. We have prepared an advisory note which Silent Valley guards will issue to visitors as they arrive. Information will also be available across our social media channels, the NI Water website including www.niwater.com/silent-valley.

“We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun but we all need to work together to protect this precious area of outstanding natural beauty and stop a repeat of last month’s devastating wildfires. The situation will be reviewed at the end of May and updates will be provided accordingly. In the meantime, we’re reminding visitors they should not light barbecues or fires in or around our sites and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding, patience and co-operation at this time.”

Some do’s and don’ts:

Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

If you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

Telephone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location

Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions

If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence

Some friendly advice when enjoying your time in the countryside:

Leave no trace; please take your rubbish with you

Never fly-tip waste material

Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows

Avoid using open fires