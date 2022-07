It is understood two fire appliances from Ballymena Fire Station attended the scene, between Gracehill and Ahoghill, shortly after 3pm.

Crews were able to unhook the tractor from the baler.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used two jets and four beaters to extinguish the fire.

Fire and Rescue.

“The incident was dealt with by 4.01pm.