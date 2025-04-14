NIVA spring meeting showcases innovative veterinary research at Queen's University Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) successfully hosted its Spring Meeting at Queen's University Belfast (QUB), titled “Veterinary Research at QUB”, which attracted a remarkable turnout of veterinarians and scientists from across the profession.

The event featured seven insightful presentations, ranging across a wide range of subjects including antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from a One Health perspective, tick borne disease, awareness of companion animal parasites, surveillance methods to detect avian influenza and links between human and animal stress.

The attendees were welcomed by NIVA President Dr Kirsten Dunbar who then handed over to Professor Sharon Huws, Interim Director for the Institute of Global Food Security at QUB, to introduce the speakers.

The first three presentations underscored the urgent need to address AMR, which the World Health Organization warns could lead to 10 million deaths annually by 2050 if left unchecked.

Pictured at the North of Ireland Veterinary Association Spring Meeting held at Queens University Belfast on 28 March. (Pic: Freelance)

First-year PhD student Jordan Pratt discussed her project on antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial use in companion animals. Her innovative approach combines behaviour, economics, and biotechnology to explore human behaviours related to antimicrobial use (AMU) and researches how interventions can reduce AMR.

Second-year PhD student Leah Taylor presented her research on the development of AMR in dairy calves, assessing the role of colostrum, as an early feed, in microbiome properties while Mustasim Famous, also a second-year PhD student and qualified veterinarian, evaluated the prevalence of AMR in milk, emphasizing the need for a One Health approach.

They were followed by Dr Meghan-Louise Meban, who entertained the audience with her engaging and thought provoking discussion on the prevalence of ticks in NI and tick-borne diseases in humans and animals. Dr Meban completed her PhD at QUB and is now an epidemiologist in the Public Health Agency.

Second-year PhD student Ben McAnoy shared intriguing findings about pet behaviour and parasite transmission, revealing that 61% of pet owners were unaware of the zoonotic risks associated with roundworms. He plans to develop a parasite risk-based index aimed to enhance public awareness.

Pictured at the North of Ireland Veterinary Association Spring Meeting held at Queens University Belfast on 28 March. (Pic: Freelance)

Aaron G Canton Bastarrachea introduced potential new surveillance methods for bird flu, which is particularly pertinent given the numerous outbreaks worldwide. His focus on environmental testing aims to map the epidemiology of the virus to protect humans, livestock, and wildlife.

Finally, Aoife Burne from Urban Vets presented her study on the innate canine response to changes in owner stress, revealing that dogs exhibit increased stress levels when their owners' heart rates rise, highlighting the interconnectedness of human-animal well-being.

The NIVA Spring Meeting served as a platform for vital discussions on veterinary research and the importance of collaborative efforts to address pressing challenges in animal health and public safety. NIVA is grateful to QUB for hosting the event and providing enthusiastic speakers. The Association was delighted to host this event on topical issues and provide an excellent opportunity for vets from all disciplines to connect.

n For more information about the event or NIVA, please contact Treenie Bowser 07739039606.

