North Down UFU group enjoy visit and tour

In April, the North Down group visited Brownlow House in Lurgan and enjoyed a tour of the Grade A listed 19th century house, hearing of the history and part the property played during both World Wars.

Following lunch at the Glenavon House Hotel, the group went to a Foyle Meats farm in Cookstown.

Andrew Clarke, the Foyle Food Group agriculture manager, gave a very informative presentation on Foyle Meats and different areas of research.

It was a very enjoyable day and the group very much appreciated the hospitality shown to them.

Saintfield Show was held on Saturday 21 June 2025 at Glenbrook Farm, Boardmills.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy was there and met many members, enjoying conversations with them in a very relaxed setting.

The good weather brought the crowds and it was great to see so many enjoying a fun family day.

We shall shortly be planning our winter programme for 2025-2026 meetings.

Everyone is welcome and we always encourage new faces to come along and share their ideas for meetings they feel would be beneficial, and share suggestions for social outings.

As always, we appreciate our members’ support of the group.

If you don’t currently receive texts about meetings, please contact Saintfield office to update your details.