North Tyrone group focus

​It’s going to be a busy summer for the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) North Tyrone group and there is plenty happening over the next couple of months for our members to get involved with.

The group kicked off with the first class of the 2024 cereals competition which was winter barley. Many thanks to Alan Holden for judging a very strong group of entries. Our winners were Billy and Mary Kee, many congratulations to you on an excellent crop. Entries are now open for oats, winter wheat and spring barley which will be judged before 11 July, please contact the office on 028 7188 2542 if you would like to put your name forward.

We are warming up for Omagh Show on Saturday 6 July and we hope the weather will be doing the same! Preparations are well underway, the buns have been ordered and the tea will be flowing. We would encourage anyone attending the show to call in for a cuppa and a chat with us.

Thoughts are turning towards our winter programme of events for the 2024/25 year and we hope to host a county social event in Omagh Rugby Club in early October. Details for this are still being finalised but it promises to be a big night’s craic and we would encourage you all to attend. We will be in touch closer to the time with all the important information and where you can get tickets.

All new and existing members will be made most welcome at any of our events, so if you are a regular attender or haven’t been to a meeting before a warm welcome will be provided. For further information please do not hesitate to contact Rachel, Lesley or Louise in the local office on 02871882542 or email [email protected].