North West Angling Fair to return to banks of the Mourne in March
The annual celebration of angling will host some of the UK and Ireland’s leading fly dressers, casters and angling specialists and the programme will include professional casting and fly fishing demonstrations on the River Mourne.
The public will also have the opportunity to source angling merchandise from a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall. The event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency. Derry and Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr formally announced Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, as the dates for the event on the Strabane foot bridge on the River Mourne. “The North West Angling Fair will bring thousands of visitors to Strabane in a celebration of everything that makes angling such a unique and rewarding pastime,” she said. “Whether you’re a complete beginner looking to try something new or an experienced angler eager to refine your skills, this event has something for everyone. “From expert demonstrations and technique masterclasses to sourcing the latest equipment, it’s a great opportunity to share ideas and connect with others who share a passion for angling.” Festival and Events Officer at Council, Helena Hasson, said the full programme will be released in the coming weeks. “We are looking forward to welcoming an internationally renowned line-up of fly dressers, casters, and instructors to this year’s event,” she said. “The programme will feature demonstrations on the pitches at the Melvin and on the Mourne as well as talks and fly tying demos inside the Melvin where a diverse range of traders will be exhibit in the Main Hall. “We will also showcase and celebrate the many young people in our region who take part in angling and create opportunities for young people who are new to fishing.” Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “We’re delighted to once again support Derry City and Strabane District Council in delivering one of the most anticipated events on the angling calendar, right here in the North West. “Angling has played a vital role within our communities, providing enjoyment, tradition, and opportunities for generations.
“Our Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy underscores our commitment to enhancing angling experiences for everyone in our catchments, ensuring the sport continues to thrive.
“We are excited to welcome both seasoned anglers and newcomers alike to what is sure to be a fantastic event on the banks of the Mourne in March.” Council are currently accepting applications from individuals, businesses and organisations interested in trading at the fair. You can apply online at https://bit.ly/42bEbnR and the deadline for submission is Friday, January 31, at midday. Any queries relating to the application can be sent to [email protected] For updates and programme information on the North West Angling Fair visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair and follow Northwestangling on facebook.
