North West Derry group focus

​The summer of 2024 might not have been great weather wise, but it was a busy one for the members of the NW Derry UFU group.

The cereal competition took place in early July – a big thank you to Charles Acheson who took a day off to judge almost 30 fields of crops and was very impressed with the high standards.

The results for the group were:

Oats

1st Robert Lynn

Winter wheat

1st George Alcorn

Spring barley

1st Jim Fulton

Winter barley

1st James McClelland

Congratulations to Robert Lynn who was placed 2nd at Northern Ireland level in the oats category and will go on to lift his award this month, at the awards dinner.

We also had three members who received their CARAS Awards at Balmoral Show. Well done to our own Mary Hunter, Leona Kane and Gill Gallagher on this great achievement.

The NW Derry group had a great day out at the Co. Londonderry agricultural Show on 20 July. We had a new location at the show this year and it was great to see old and new faces, and to welcome UFU deputy president John McLenaghan on to the stand to answer any member queries that were raised. It was a great day for all and well done to everyone involved with organising.

The winter programme kicked off this month with a virtual farm tour of Glenn Cuddy’s farm.

The next group meeting will be 4 November, titled ‘Estate and Tax planning’ at Roe Park Resort, Limavady, beginning at 8pm.

The speaker is Peter Brown, solicitor and chair of Agri Law Association of NI. Everyone is welcome along tohear what Peter has to say. The NW Derry programme is available to view online on the UFU website, ‘events tab’.