North West Derry UFU group focus

UFU NW Derry Group showed their support to a group of cycling farmers, the majority made up of NW Derry Group members and also senior agent Brian Prue. A group of 20 like-minded farmers and people associated with the industry from Limavady and the surrounding area, took part in a charity cycle the length of Ireland, non-stop from Malin to Mizen which is approximately 355 miles. On the 17 and 18 June they succeeded and raised an amazing amount, £38,124 for four great charities who are close to the hearts of the cyclists taking part. The chosen charities were Air Ambulance NI, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Farm Safety Foundation and Marie Curie.

November saw the return to the County Londonderry UFU dinner dance, a fantastic evening had by all at Drenagh Estate, Limavady. The event was a great success with 172 in attendance. It was also a great opportunity to invite the four charities from the cycling farmers event to allow the participants to do a cheque handover of the final amount.

Also, November saw the first of NW Derry UFU winter programme meetings. John Egerton from Lisnavoe Farm, Co. Fermanagh, made the long trip to the Roe Park Resort, Limavady for what was an extremely informative evening. John is driven by a desire to farm profitably with the environment as well ensuring his three sons have a viable future at home on the farm. John is a technology demonstration farm for his suckler enterprise, he is one of seven farmers involved in the ARCZero project and with succession in mind his sons run the sheep flock and Blade Farming scheme with ABP. An enjoyable evening was had by all and the group are thankful to John for making the journey.

Members of the North West Derry UFU group

NW Derry UFU group would like to remind members of upcoming meetings. The presidents’ county roadshow will take place Monday 9 January in The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine at 8pm. We have a group trip organised for Friday 27 January organising a bus trip to Ulster Rugby Match vs Stormers, please contact the office to book your place on 02877 762996.