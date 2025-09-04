Northern Ireland Charity Gives 20 Children the Gift of Disney Magic

Faye McEvoy, 10, from Co Tyrone, with Colin Barkley, Chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, and mum Nuala McEvoy. Picture: Declan Roughan Photography

TWENTY brave children, all living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

A group of 44 people, including parents, local health professionals, and NICLT representatives, set off on Saturday for two days of Disney magic.

The trip was carefully organised to ensure a safe and stress-free experience, supported by doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson, and board member Anna Kayes.

This initiative provides families with the opportunity to take a break from the daily challenges of managing serious health conditions and instead create joyful, lasting memories.

Ten-year-old Faye McEvoy, from Coalisland, Co Tyrone, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in October 2024 and has just completed her treatment this August.

Her mum Nuala said: “Faye is a big Disney fan. All the opportunities she has missed out on throughout the year have now been forgotten, thanks to this magical trip to Disneyland Paris.”

Eva Christie, five, from Ballymoney, has cerebral palsy, which developed after a hypoxic brain injury during a routine procedure at just eight weeks old.

Her mum Kristina shared: “We are so excited Eva has been given this very special opportunity to go to Disneyland. We would like to thank her Community Children’s Nurses for putting her name forward and the NI Children to Lapland Trust for making this possible. We will be forever grateful for the special memories we hope to make.”

Caiden Pritchard, six, from Omagh, lives with a life-limiting condition called MecP2 Duplication Syndrome. His parents, Melanie and Darren, said: “This trip is absolutely amazing for Caiden. To see his face light up meeting the Disney characters and to share these precious moments together is something we will treasure forever.”

For Caiden and his family, the presence of dedicated medical professionals made the trip even more special, allowing them to fully enjoy the experience with peace of mind.

Chairman Colin Barkley highlighted the importance of such trips: “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, fundraisers, and corporate partners – including The Bushmills Inn, WineFlair, C-Tec (NI), Glens of Antrim Potatoes, CosyRoof, Bells of Crossgar, Energystore, and Mango Contact Centre – we’ve been able to expand our reach and offer this wonderful experience.”

Colin added: “From the feedback we received, the trip to Disneyland Paris was an outstanding success despite the cancellation of our return flight, which required an additional night in a Paris airport hotel.

“The charity team was on hand to ensure that everyone felt fully supported. The strong bonds formed during the trip became clear, as parents, children, and our administrative and medical teams worked together to minimise the inconvenience.”

Each year Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust takes local children, accompanied by a parent or carer, to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland – home of Santa Claus. The trip includes husky and reindeer rides, snowmobile safaris, sleigh rides, and, of course, a magical meeting with Santa himself.

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust receives no government or national funding and relies solely on donations to continue its work.

For more information or to support the charity, please visit https://nichildrentolapland.com