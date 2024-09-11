Northern Ireland voices support Back British Farming Day

The farming unions from across the United Kingdom have come together in Westminster to ensure that the government hear the voices of Farmers and farm families.

Robin Swann the Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim said: "The event allowed farmers and their representative organisations to have their voices heard at the centre of government."

"Over the past years our farming families have faced many challenges and pressures, however today they came together in Westminster to demonstrate that they have much to offer and how they are part of the solutions and support to this new government's plans and have a willingness to work in partnership," said Mr Swann.