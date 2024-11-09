Novice Sheep Dog Trial raises £2,500 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland
The event took place on the Ballytober Road and attracted an entry from all over Northern Ireland and further afield.
The results were:
1st Gordon Crooks with Jim
2nd Eamon McNeill with Meg
3rd Aidan Scullion with Fly
Best outrun, lift and fetch
Robin McNinch with Jess
Best female young handler
Grace Johnston with Chip
Best male young handler
Luke Johnston with Pip
Special thanks to Robert and Leanne Workman for the use of the field and supply of the sheep, James Murphy (judge), Kyle McCall (auctioneer), Northern Ireland Sheepdog Handlers Association and everyone who participated, donated prizes or helped in any way.
Charity partner, Air Ambulance NI, commented: “We are incredibly thankful to everyone involved in The Sheepdog Trials for their remarkable fundraising. The team at Air Ambulance NI wish to sincerely thank everyone involved in these fantastic efforts.
“Your support is invaluable and will help save lives across Northern Ireland.”
The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.
Playing a pivotal role in emergency response, the aircraft can reach any part of the province within 25 minutes from its airbase in Lisburn.
Tasked on average twice a day, the doctor and paramedic team respond to a range of emergencies, including serious road traffic collisions, farm and workplace accidents, sports injuries, and medical emergencies.
Every minute counts, and public support is vital in enabling the medical crew to provide life-saving interventions.