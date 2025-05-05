NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Bluebell Walk returns to Co Tyrone’s Baronscourt Estate

Walk organisers Miranda Gilmour, Carol Simpson, Katharine Wilson and Pauline Kelly from the NSPCC Omagh and District Fundraising Committee.

NSPCC Northern Ireland’s annual fundraising Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt Estate, Co Tyrone, takes take place on Tuesday, May 13, from 2pm-9pm.

Organised by the NSPCC Omagh and District Committee, the first Bluebell Walk was held in May 2013 and since then has raised thousands of pounds to support the vital work of the charity in Northern Ireland.

The event didn’t take place last year but is marking its return in 2025 by honouring the memory of the late Margaret Mitchell, BEM, who was NSPCC’s Divisional Vice President in Northern Ireland and Chair of NSPCC’s Omagh and District Committee.

Margaret, who passed away earlier this year, had been instrumental in forming the first official NSPCC Omagh fundraising committee set up in 1986 by Lady Moyra Campbell (then a trustee of the charity), Mrs Maddin Scott and her daughter Mrs Pat McCausland and dedicated 39 years of her life to volunteering and raising vital funds for the NSPCC’s work in Northern Ireland.

It was through Lady Moyra, daughter of the Marquess of Hamilton, later 4th Duke of Abercorn, that the committee’s connection with Baronscourt Estate was formed – Baronscourt has been home to the Duke of Abercorn’s family since 1612.

Situated in the foothills of the Sperrin mountains, the estate sits within an area of outstanding natural beauty and in spring is host to magnificent displays of flowers, including bluebells also known as “fairy flowers”, “witches’ thimbles” and “cuckoo's boots”.

Baronscourt is not normally open to the public, so the NSPCC’s annual Bluebell Walk is a perfect way for people to enjoy the stunning grounds and these charming flowers while raising vital funds to help children in Northern Ireland.

For a suggested minimum donation of £5, you can take part anytime from 2pm-9pm (last walk 7.30pm) and enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful estate and sparkling lake before enjoying complimentary tea/coffee and a traybake at the end. Unfortunately no pets are permitted.

Current Chair of the Omagh Committee Carol Simpson says: “Margaret has been such a driving force behind NSPCC fundraising in the Omagh Branch over the years, that the present committee felt that it was very important to hold this year’s Bluebell Walk in her memory. “Since 2013, the event has gone from strength to strength with the number of participants increasing every year. At the last walk almost 600 people took part and hopefully there will be even more this year.

“All monies raised stay in Northern Ireland and are used to help fund the charity’s vital services, including Childline.

“We are incredibly grateful to Baronscourt Estate for allowing us to hold this event. Their continuing support and assistance with our fundraising efforts is invaluable.”

Katharine Wilson, who has been a volunteer fundraiser with the NSPCC for more than 50 years, adds: “Margaret was always the perfect hostess and committee meetings in her home will be remembered fondly as much for her delicious bakes as the planning and decisions agreed.

“Margaret’s presence, her enthusiasm, energy and selfless dedication to fundraising for NSPCC NI will be very much missed at this year’s event.”

The NSPCC Northern Ireland 2025 Bluebell Walk takes place on Tuesday, May, 13, 2pm-9pm (last walk 7.30pm) at Baronscourt Estate, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Follow NSPCC NI on @nspccni (Twitter/X) @nspccnorthernireland (Facebook) @nspccni (Instagram).