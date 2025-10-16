Nutritionist Tricia’s healthy coffee alternative wins global recognition

Tricia McNeilly of Otzibrew in Belfast enjoys a cup of award-winning Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee Alternative.

BELFAST food scientist and nutritionist Tricia McNeilly, the founder of Otzibrew coffee alternative, has been invited to join a global programme that’s focused on “shaping a healthier, more sustainable coffee culture”.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricia has been invited to join Disruption 25, which is described as “an immersive open innovation collective that’s designed to reinvent how we drink, live, and connect”.

In collaboration with early-stage startups, the initiative aims to “co-create the next wave of bold solutions in coffee and beyond”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Disruption 25 says it is focused on “new formats of consumption, culturally relevant rituals, and innovative products that resonate deeply with new generations”. “From alternative brews and beanless coffee to functional drinks and flavour-forward experiences, Disruption 25 is the platform to shape and taste the future.”

The initiative is supported Delta Ventures, an organisation based in Portugal that invests in and supports early-stage entrepreneurs and ‘agents of change’, especially in sustainability.

Tricia had been invited to join because she “has transformed her passion for coffee into a mission to support better energy, focus, and overall wellbeing”, creating Ötzibrew for an “innovative approach to coffee culture, combining functional, organic blends with a modern, purposeful philosophy”. Founded in 2017, Ötzibrew crafts organic dandelion, burdock, chicory, and mushroom blends for socially conscious coffee drinkers, promoting gut and liver health and delivering calm, sustained energy.

Tricia’s unique Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Mushroom Coffee Alternative is a hot drink claimed to “promote optimal digestive health, regulate appetite, increase energy and stamina, and improve memory”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee Alternative is a freeze-dried powder made with 100 per cent natural and organic plant extracts,” she says.

“Make it in a cafetiere for a really good coffee alternative. The coffee alternative is the latest outcome of our mission to unlock the amazing health benefits of nature’s naturally sourced medicinal mushrooms and their outstanding powers for longevity, energy and immunity,” adds Tricia. The product is free from caffeine, dairy and gluten. It’s also suitable for vegans.