Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed the move to construction of the Narrow Water Bridge project.

The project will produce a 195m cable-stayed bridge connecting Omeath with Narrow Water near Warrenpoint, designed for vehicular, cycle and pedestrian traffic.

The Department for Infrastructure has worked closely with the Irish Government and Louth County Council over the past two years to help secure the progression of the project to the contract commencement stage. The Department will continue to work closely with the project team during the construction stage to ensure the bridge is able to connect into the road and the active travel network in the North of Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is an historic and significant day for the people of this area.

"I have no doubt that this new bridge will be a game-changer for many reasons. The bridge will provide a poignant symbol of connection between the north and south. It will play its part connecting communities on both sides of Carlingford Lough and in doing so it will create opportunities for local tourism, as well as the local economy by providing an increase in visitor footfall and employment levels.

"It will serve as a vital element of cross-border active travel while facilitating greenways, mountain bike trails, walking routes and beaches in the Carlingford Lough region.