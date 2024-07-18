Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Equipment Register (TER), Europe’s largest database of stolen plant and equipment, reports that 10% of checks undertaken on its database match stolen items.

The TER database includes 1.6 million items, of which 850,000 are trailers.

TER’s findings support data from the latest NFU Mutual Rural Crime Report,1 which found that the cost of rural crime rose sharply by 22% in 2022, reaching a total estimate of £49.5 million insured. Trailer thefts saw the biggest increase when compared with other types of rural crime, with figures up 66%.

Valerie Isted, who owns Equinity Trailers, has a fleet of 60 Ifor Williams horseboxes for short- and long-term hires that are all registered with The Equipment Register.

Valerie explained how The Equipment Register has helped with the recovery of two of their horseboxes: “We have registered all of our horseboxes with The Equipment Register and this action has thwarted the theft of two of our trailers.

“Every time someone runs a check against one of our horseboxes, The Equipment Register contacts ourselves as the registered owners to let us know.

“On one recent occasion we were alerted to a check on one of our Ifor Williams horseboxes that was being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Blackpool, some 300 miles away. Although the thieves had caused some damage to the trailer’s chassis, we were delighted to be able to recover our property and prevent it being sold on.”

Valerie continued: “The service we have received from The Equipment Register is outstanding. Rural crime is on the rise, and it is essential that any would-be purchaser looking to buy a horsebox checks The Equipment Register’s database to ensure that the trailer is not stolen. We would also recommend that horsebox owners make sure they have their trailer registered pre-loss to maximise the chances of its recovery post theft.”

The report found that soaring second-hand market values and higher finance costs were fuelling the trend for thieves to target trailers to sell them to Eastern Europe. They are often moved via Ireland since the UK and Ireland allow trailers to be registered with the towing number, not their own registration plates.

Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual Chairman, said in the report that: “Today, crime is controlled by organised and often international gangs, and world events and new illicit markets have an impact on the demand for stolen kit.”

Treve Jenkyn, the Data Director at TER, said that trailer owners are facing increasing obstacles to prevent theft: “Thieves are using technologies such as drones and trackers to identify trailers to steal, even when they are supposedly stored securely on a farm’s premises. Thieves put their trackers on target trailers to identify location for easy theft. They are also using social media sites like Facebook Marketplace to sell stolen equipment.”

As well as taking sensible precautions to protect their trailers, owners can register up to five trailers pre-loss for free on TER’s website.

“Buyers, dealers and auction houses, as well as the police and insurance companies check with TER the criminal status of trailers that come their way,” Jenkyn stated.

“So registering a vehicle can help to reunite stolen goods with their owners much more quickly.”